Highway commercial, housing development proposed in town of Christiana

A developer who last approached the village of Cambridge in early 2020, seeking to rezone 20 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18, across from the Cambridge Winery, for business use, has returned with a fresh proposal in the adjacent town of Christiana.
A special joint meeting of the Cambridge Village Board, Plan Commission and Energy Subcommittee has been set for Thursday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., to discuss the proposal at the village’s western gateway.
The village has some limited say on development in the town, along the highway at its gateway, as part of its extraterritorial zoning area.
This will be an in-person meeting with no virtual option.
Todd Schultz, with Mike Herl, has submitted a map for a proposed 114-acre development in the town, south of U.S. Highway 12-18 across from the winery.
According to the map, 47 acres would front on the highway with proposed highway business zoning. Another 25 acres immediately south of that is proposed to be multi-family housing. And 42 acres to the south of that is proposed for single-family homes.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said no additional information was submitted.
In 2020, Schultz asked Cambridge’s Plan Commission to rezone 20 nearby acres in the village, also along the highway, from agriculture to business highway use.
In early 2019, his request for a pay-go tax incremental finance district, with up to $1.85 million sought in developer’s incentives from the village, had been shot down by the Plan Commission.
Later in 2019, the project came back into the public spotlight when Schultz asked the DNR to let him relocate a drainage ditch near U.S. 12-18 and Wisconsin Highway 134, to potentially put an entrance to a business development there.