Village hall construction envisioned to start in the spring

Construction on Deerfield’s new village hall on West Nelson Street would begin next May and be completed by December, under a tentative timeline presented to a village committee by its recently hired architect.
Jim Gersich of Dimension IV design group of Madison, spent about an hour with the village’s Municipal Needs Committee on Oct. 18, discussing next steps and laying out a related timeline.
A newly created 3-member village project team will work directly with the architect and construction contractors, sharing updates and recommending any needed action to the committee and the village board.
One issue that appears to need resolving, the committee and Gersich said, is whether the village or the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department owns a lot immediately to the west of the site earmarked for the village hall, that once held a home and private dental office that burned down in 2009.
Village officials said they were surprised that a recently completed new survey map showed that parcel as belonging to the village, recollecting that the fire department bought it out of foreclosure after the fire.
“That should be fire department land, not the village,” Wieczorek said.
“If it’s still deeded to the village, that’s something to be worked out,” Mc Credie said.
Gersich said the upcoming process will include an in-person public listening session, likely held in December at the Deerfield Community Center, where local residents can come to learn about the project and to ask questions. An online survey to gather community input would also be planned, he said.
“We analyze all that input and we feed that back to you, and it basically builds an idea of what your community is looking for in a building and in a site,” Gersach told the committee.
Wieczorek said a listening session and survey would give local residents “a little say in (the project) so they can take ownership in it.”