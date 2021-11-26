Deerfield schools exceed expectations, school report card shows

The Deerfield Community School District’s 2020-21 state report card shows that it exceeds expectations, with an overall score of 72.6.
Jill Fleming, the district’s curriculum and instruction coordinator, said that is up from Deerfield’s most recent report card, issued in the 2018-19 school year, when it met expectations with an overall score of 69.6.
“Seeing an increase, especially during the pandemic, is great because our staff has been working diligently to support students,” Fleming said.
Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issues report cards for more than 400 public and school choice districts across the state.
The DPI released report cards for the 2020-21 school year on Nov. 16. They’re available to view on the DPI’s website, dpi.wi.gov.
They were not issued last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI urged caution when interpreting this year’s scores and ratings.
A school or district’s overall score assigns it one of five overall accountability ratings: significantly exceeds expectations, 83 to 100 range; exceeds expectations, 70 to 82.9; meets expectations, 58 to 69.9; meets few expectations, 48 to 57.9; and fails to meet expectations, 0 to 47.9.
In 2018-2019, about 96% of the districts across the state met expectations or performed better than expected.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community School District received four stars, exceeding expectations with an overall score of 72.6.
Category results from within that included:
- Achievement (how students performed on state assessment tests), 63.4/meets expectations);
- Growth (year-to-year student progress on state tests), 70.8/exceeds expectations;
- Target Group Outcomes (focusing on students with the lowest test scores), 69.2/ meets expectations;
- On-Track to Graduation (how well students are progressing toward finish their K-12 education), 88.4/significantly exceeds expectations.
Fleming noted that the district is actively working to improve both its achievement and growth scores in math.
Deerfield’s report card also shows that it had less chronic absenteeism and a higher graduation rate in 2020-21 than the state average. Deerfield third-graders also scored slightly higher than the state average in English Language Arts proficiency and eighth-graders scored slightly higher than the state average in math.
Of the 726 students enrolled in the Deerfield School District, 17.1 percent have disabilities, 28.1 percent are economically disadvantaged and 1.1 percent are English learners, the report card also showed.
By law, the larger the percentage of school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. According to the DPI, this allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weight more heavily in the overall score.