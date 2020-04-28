CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for now, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, May 1

Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Carrot Coins

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Pineapple

Chocolate Pudding

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, May 5

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Green Beans

Corn Salad

Banana

Raspberry Sherbet

MO – Soy a la King

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, May 8

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Mini Biscuit/Butter

Spiced Apples

Coffee Cake

MO – Cheesy Scrambled Eggs

NCS – SF Cookie

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Due to the coronavirus, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

