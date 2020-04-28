CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for now, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, May 1
Sloppy Joe
WW Bun
Carrot Coins
Black Eyed Pea Salad
Pineapple
Chocolate Pudding
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, May 5
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Banana
Raspberry Sherbet
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, May 8
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit Cup
Mini Biscuit/Butter
Spiced Apples
Coffee Cake
MO – Cheesy Scrambled Eggs
NCS – SF Cookie
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Due to the coronavirus, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.