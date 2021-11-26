Cambridge schools exceed expectations, state report card shows

The School District of Cambridge's 2020-21 state report card shows that it exceeds expectations, with an overall score of 71.4.
Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issues report cards for more than 400 public and school choice districts across the state.
The DPI released report cards for the 2020-21 school year on Nov. 16. They’re available to view on the DPI’s website, dpi.wi.gov
They were not issued last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI urged caution when interpreting this year’s scores and ratings.
A school or district’s overall score assigns it one of five overall accountability ratings: significantly exceeds expectations, 83 to 100 range; exceeds expectations, 70 to 82.9; meets expectations, 58 to 69.9; meets few expectations, 48 to 57.9; and fails to meet expectations, 0 to 47.9.
In 2018-2019, about 96% of the districts across the state met expectations or performed better than expected.
Cambridge
The Cambridge Area School District received four stars, exceeding expectations with an overall score of 71.4
Category results from within that included:
- Achievement (how students performed on state assessment tests), 70/exceeds expectations;
- Growth (year-to-year student progress on state tests), 64.1/meets expectations;
- Target Group Outcomes (focusing on students with the lowest test scores), 61.1/ meets expectations;
- On-Track to Graduation (how well students are progressing toward finish their K-12 education), 89.4/significantly exceeds expectations.
Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker characterized this year’s report card as “a strong performance.”
However, “as expected, interrupted instruction and unpredictable health and learning conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic are certain to have played a role in student performance during the last school year,” Banker said.
The school district sustained its overall score of “exceeds expectations” from previous years, “as we offer strong learning progressions in literacy and math, and increased our score in graduation and post-secondary readiness since the last look at this priority area in the 2018-19 school year,” Banker said.
“We recognize we have work to do lifting the achievement of our students who are not making expected growth in our target groups,” which is the DPI’s new manner of highlighting, in the report cards, learners who need more support to make expected grade-level growth.
By law, the larger the percentage of school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. According to the DPI, this allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weight more heavily in the overall score.
“This is particularly helpful as we zoom in to adjust our system-wide instruction and supports to accelerate learning for students identified as economically disadvantaged or who continue to fall behind from previous years,” Banker went on.
Of the 925 students enrolled in the Cambridge School District in 2020-21, 15.1 percent have disabilities, 29.1 percent are economically disadvantaged, and 1.9 percent are English learners, the report card showed.
Cambridge’s report card also shows that it had less chronic absenteeism and a higher graduation rate in 2020-21 than the state average. Cambridge third-graders also scored higher than the state average in English Language Arts proficiency and eighth-graders scored higher than the state average in math.
Banker stressed that the annual report cards “are one vantage point or gauge of the vitality of our student learning experience in Cambridge.”
They are “not intended to express the full picture of the exceptional teaching and learning of the whole child in our schools,” Banker said, noting the district’s strengths include “top notch, project-based learning options such as Koshkonong Trails Environmental Charter School, incredible partnerships with Cambridge Community Activities Program offering on-site child care, youth center and food pantry support.”
“The annual report cards provide us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on our yearly progress and renew efforts to improve opportunity and outcomes for our students,” Banker wrote.