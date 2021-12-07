Madison record shop Strictly Discs to bring its collection, and a retail store, to Cambridge

A longtime independent Madison record seller plans to open a storefront and house its extensive inventory in a historic building in downtown Cambridge.
Strictly Discs will keep its flagship store at 1900 Monroe St. in Madison, out of which it has sold CDs and new and vintage vinyl records for more than 30 years. It also plans to maintain its online presence at strictlydiscs.com., and on a variety of online collector platforms.
“The Monroe Street store is not shutting down,” stressed Ron Roloff, who opened Strictly Discs with his wife Angie in 1988. He said he’s finalizing a lease for the main floor of 101 W. Main St., in Cambridge, that most recently housed The Wood Shed.
The hope is to open for retail sales in May.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said retail sales are a permitted used at this location and no additional village board permissions would likely be required, beyond a sign permit that would go through the building inspector.
The building is owned by Charles Fiesel, who owns several other properties downtown and operates Plow, a farm-to-fork restaurant at a historic former mill at 159 W. Main St.
Roloff said he expects to bring nearly half a million records and CDs to Cambridge, that are now stored in warehouses on Madison’s east side. He said the downtown building’s high ceilings make that mass storage ideal.
“The verticality is what’s attractive,” he said. “If it had eight or nine-foot ceilings that would never have worked.”
He said space at the front of the building, at the corner of Main and Spring streets overlooking Cambridge Veteran’s Park, will be retail space.
Roloff characterized Strictly Discs as “a classic independent record store.”
While it started out selling CDs, “vinyl is really our game,” and that has built over the decades. He said the company now has “a very deep inventory” of subgenres, particularly electronica, and deep indie, jazz, soul and R&B. It also sells high-fidelity equipment.
“For decades we’ve had an off-premise warehouse and we still have more than one,” he said, with inventory circulating in and out of the Monroe Street store.
Roloff said the collection regularly draws visiting buyers who make the drive from Chicago and from around the Midwest, and that following is continuing to expand.
Roloff said he was pointed toward The Wood Shed site last summer when he came to Cambridge to meet with a private collector, and mentioned he’d been looking for new storage options.
“Everything fell into place,” he said.
He said Cambridge’s deep-rooted art scene was a draw.
“It is an artistic community; we are certainly aware of that. I know people who have worked at Rowe Pottery,” Roloff said. Beyond the functionality of the space, “all these other things are adding up: the location, the distance from Madison, the artistic community already being there.”
He said he sees potential at the Cambridge site to host live performances for small audiences, perhaps for bands that are headed to a show at a larger venue in Madison. He said the Monroe Street store doesn’t have the space for that.
“We turn down 100 of those requests a year,” he said.
“It just makes this whole thing a little more exciting. We’re all fired up,” he said.
And Roloff said he’s eager to add to what the community already offers.
“It’s another cool reason to drive to Cambridge,” he said.