Gloria Martony (formerly of Cambridge/Madison) died April 7, 2020 in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Mexico where she and her husband, Larry, had made their home the past seven years.
Gloria was born Jan. 8, 1940 in West Allis and was a model both during and after high school. She earned her B.A. in fine arts and Masters Degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin Madison. She worked as a clinical social worker at Meriter Hospital for 25 years. She also worked for a cosmetic company, taught color analysis, had a private practice as a psychotherapist, worked in real estate, and designed jewelry. She owned the Glorious Woman Boutiques in Cambridge, Madison, and Watertown.
Gloria married Lawrence (Larry) Martony, the love of her life, Aug. 27, 1974. For the past seven years, they have been living their dream and considered La Cruz paradise. Besides her husband Larry, she is survived by her son, Craig Meyer of Madison, and three amazing parrots. She was preceded in death by her mother Gloria (Pornath) Coston, father Jerold Baloun, and her stepfather Nick Coston.
For the past seven years, she had a boutique in La Cruz known for her own original jewelry, paintings, and most recently hand painted dresses, tops, and purses. She created clothes and accessories to fit women of all sizes. She expressed her emotions using vivid colors to create one of a kind wearable art. She also hosted art classes in her colorful Mexican home where she taught her many unique art forms.
Gloria was known for her generosity and caring spirit for all — especially the most vulnerable. People of all ages were drawn to her. This was very evident by the large number of friends and and villagers that attended her Mass in La Cruz on April 15, 2020.
Donations for the La Cruz fire rescue can be made to Lawrence Martony — P.O. Box 558 Deerfield, WI 53531 with memo: Bomberos. This was her latest community fundraiser.
