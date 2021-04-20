You are the owner of this article.
April 22-30 Cambridge School Meals

April 22

Elementary school: Chicken Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, garlicky green beans, peaches

High school: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, garlicky green beans, cauliflower, lettuce mix, peaches

April 23

Elementary school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

High school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

April 26

Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, sausage pizza, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, pineapple

High school: Macaroni and cheese, sausage pizza, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, pineapple

April 27

Elementary school: Sloppy Joe, sausage pizza, baby carrots, baked beans, applesauce

High school: Sloppy Joe, sausage pizza, baked beans, baby carrots, applesauce

April 28

Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, corn, mixed fruit

High school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, corn, lettuce mix, mixed fruit

April 29

Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, baby carrots, broccoli, banana, brown rice

High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, baby carrots, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, banana, brown rice

April 30

Elementary school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, baked apples, Goldfish graham

High school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, steamed cauliflower, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, baked apples, Goldfish graham

