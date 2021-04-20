April 22-30 Cambridge School Meals

April 22
Elementary school: Chicken Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, garlicky green beans, peaches
High school: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, garlicky green beans, cauliflower, lettuce mix, peaches
April 23
Elementary school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie
High school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie
April 26
Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, sausage pizza, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, pineapple
High school: Macaroni and cheese, sausage pizza, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, pineapple
April 27
Elementary school: Sloppy Joe, sausage pizza, baby carrots, baked beans, applesauce
High school: Sloppy Joe, sausage pizza, baked beans, baby carrots, applesauce
April 28
Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, corn, mixed fruit
High school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, corn, lettuce mix, mixed fruit
April 29
Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, baby carrots, broccoli, banana, brown rice
High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, baby carrots, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, banana, brown rice
April 30
Elementary school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, baked apples, Goldfish graham
High school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, steamed cauliflower, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, baked apples, Goldfish graham
