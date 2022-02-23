New Deerfield middle-high school needs to be part of referendum conversation

As a citizens’ committee weighs the future of Deerfield’s aged middle-high school building, we agree that gathering all the facts is key.
And we’re in agreement with some members of the committee, who will ultimately bring a recommendation to the school board, that a new school building on the existing property bordered by West Quarry Street, Brictson Street and Simonson Boulevard, must be an option on the table.
The committee must also thoroughly consider, of course, whether renovating, repairing and continuing to add onto the existing building, constructed in 1967 and updated and expanded many times since, is most cost effective for taxpayers and best for students and staff.
Alongside some committee members legitimately expressed recently, we are concerned about hanging onto a building that may become a money pit.
In recent decades, the district has made costly fixes and updates, including renovating the middle school wing, commons and front office.
Most recently, in 2016, a new fitness center was part of a $2.9 million referendum that replaced the football stadium press box, concession stand and bleachers and funded technology and other upgrades at the main school building.
But substantial issues remain.
A study recently reviewed by the citizens committee suggests it might be time to make millions more in additional updates and fixes, that would be brought to voters in a referendum.
In all, the study said, it would cost about $8.4 million to complete a lengthy list of suggested repairs, construct a building addition for maintenance department and add a new, larger kitchen on the north end of the school commons.
The list of issues is long: needed heating-ventilating-and-air-conditioning-system work, plumbing and electrical upgrades, cracked tile floors, aged doors, leaky windows, outmoded bathrooms and hall lockers that “are all different ages and different colors,” Jensen recently told the citizens committee. “I am very confident that a good portion of them are original,” to the building, she said.
The suggested $8.4 million would also repave the rest of middle-high school parking lot, some of which was done a couple of years ago. Asbestos tile in some parts of the building needs to be addressed and LED lighting is proposed to be installed throughout the building and grounds, including on the athletic fields.
The study also offered a glimpse of the cost to add a performing arts center, which would be an additional $8 million to $10 million.
We expect we’d be joined by many district residents in expressing concern about tearing down the newest part of the building, the fitness center. On the surface, that would seem a waste. Perhaps a new building could be wrapped around the west side of it.
But if the rest of the building remains in use, we expect repair bills will continue to come. How many more times in coming years will local taxpayers be asked to approve yet another referendum to make $10 million or $15 million or $20 million in additional fixes?
A new building would be expensive, costing far much more than the $12 million spent to build Deerfield Elementary School in 2004.
Recent data compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows few Wisconsin school districts the size of Deerfield have built new high schools in recent years, so comparable dollar figures are hard to come by.
Referendums to add onto and renovate high-school buildings in communities that size are common, though. And the DPI data shows that referendums for new elementary-school construction today is trending in the $25 million to $30 million range, depending on amenities, or about twice the cost of Deerfield Elementary School 18 years ago.
That’s a significant increase, and we would expect some sticker shock in the price of a brand new high school.
But we also believe that with the district just about ready to pay off its elementary school debt, this would be an excellent time to dovetail it (or restructure it) with any new debt, so the new impact on taxpayers would be minimized.
The Deerfield School District needs to make a call soon, alongside an assessment of its debt load, about whether the age of the existing middle-high school building and its state of repair makes new construction the best option.
We look to the citizens committee and school board to thoroughly study all the facts and to bring the best option to taxpayers in a proposed referendum. We further look to the committee and the board to keep taxpayer pocketbooks in mind, but also ask them to thoughtfully weigh the wisdom of pouring more money into a building that could be near the end of its functional life.