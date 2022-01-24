 Skip to main content

DEERFIELD WRESTLING

Deerfield wrestling loses to Parkview/Albany

Hayden Frazer scored the lone victory for Deerfield wrestling in a 46-3 loss to Parkview/Albany on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Frazer won a 14-10 decision over Connor Flippin at 120. Double forfeits were issued at 113, 160, 182 and at 195.

At 106, Evan Grosvold lost an 11-5 decision over Slater Valley. Bryce Eickhoff lost an 8-1 decision to Camron Duncan at 138.

Hunter Milanowski lost a 14-4 major decision to Jean-Luc Cramer at 152. Xavier Valdes was pinned (3:34) by Wesley Egan at 220. William Brattlie was pinned by (0:26) Brennen Brewster at 285.

Deerfield forfeited matches at 126, 132, 145 and 170.

Parkview/Albany 46, Deerfield 3

106: Slater Valley (PARAL) over Evan Grosvold (DEER) (Dec 11-5) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Hayden Frazer (DEER) over Connor Flippin (PARAL) (Dec 14-10) 126: Ian Suer (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 132: Evan Suer (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 138: Camron Duncan (PARAL) over Bryce Eickhoff (DEER) (Dec 8-1) 145: Jayden Anderson (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 152: Jean-Luc Cramer (PARAL) over Hunter Milanowski (DEER) (MD 14-4) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Sam Schwengels (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Wesley Egan (PARAL) over Xavier Valdes (DEER) (Fall 3:34) 285: Brennen Brewster (PARAL) over William Brattlie (DEER) (Fall 0:26).

