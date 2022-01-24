hot DEERFIELD WRESTLING Deerfield wrestling loses to Parkview/Albany By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hayden Frazer scored the lone victory for Deerfield wrestling in a 46-3 loss to Parkview/Albany on Thursday, Jan. 20.Frazer won a 14-10 decision over Connor Flippin at 120. Double forfeits were issued at 113, 160, 182 and at 195.At 106, Evan Grosvold lost an 11-5 decision over Slater Valley. Bryce Eickhoff lost an 8-1 decision to Camron Duncan at 138.Hunter Milanowski lost a 14-4 major decision to Jean-Luc Cramer at 152. Xavier Valdes was pinned (3:34) by Wesley Egan at 220. William Brattlie was pinned by (0:26) Brennen Brewster at 285.Deerfield forfeited matches at 126, 132, 145 and 170.Parkview/Albany 46, Deerfield 3106: Slater Valley (PARAL) over Evan Grosvold (DEER) (Dec 11-5) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Hayden Frazer (DEER) over Connor Flippin (PARAL) (Dec 14-10) 126: Ian Suer (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 132: Evan Suer (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 138: Camron Duncan (PARAL) over Bryce Eickhoff (DEER) (Dec 8-1) 145: Jayden Anderson (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 152: Jean-Luc Cramer (PARAL) over Hunter Milanowski (DEER) (MD 14-4) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Sam Schwengels (PARAL) over (DEER) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Wesley Egan (PARAL) over Xavier Valdes (DEER) (Fall 3:34) 285: Brennen Brewster (PARAL) over William Brattlie (DEER) (Fall 0:26). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Wrestling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you