Tony Humphrey takes over Packing Company

Tony Humphrey, a life-long resident of Sun Prairie and once a silent partner in TTJ Packing in Cottage Grove, has become the sole owner of the meat packing plant serving Wisconsin.
Humphrey is a fixture of Sun Prairie having grown up in the community. He became an entrepreneur as the owner of Holly Sales and Service — a distributorship of meat processing equipment; Just Details, an auto detailing business and Humphrey Properties, managing properties in the area.
Since 2014, Humphrey has been a silent partner in TTJ Packing Co. located at 2532 Peiper Road, Cottage Grove. The business is tucked behind buildings of RG Huston Just off Highway N.
In mid-2021Humphrey became the sole owner of the meat processing plant when a management team member retired. Today, day-to-day operations are handled by plant managers and office personnel. The meat processing facility has been in operation since the mid-1970s under different ownership.
TTJ Packing Co. processes local cattle with most of the meat going to meat distributors in southern Wisconsin. On a daily basis, about 30 to 50 cattle are processed at the plant.
The business also has retail hours for those wishing to walk in to purchase ribeye, hamburger, T-bone steaks and chuck roasts.
“You’ll need to knock on the sliding window to place an order for frozen meats,” Humphrey said. “You’ll certainly get an authentic farm-to-table feel from our small operation.”