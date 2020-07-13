The world has lost a gentle, sweet soul. Jere Jean Dahl- Hanson left this world on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Jere was born on Sept. 30, 1958 in Stoughton. In 1976, Jere graduated from Deerfield high school and then attended UW River Falls and UW Parkside colleges. She loved spending time with family and she loved her many puppies and kitties. Jere was artistic and loved doing crafts and baking goodies for her family. She was an active member of Rockdale Lutheran Church, serving as church council secretary.
She leaves behind her husband, Randy Hanson; parents; Del and Re Dahl; siblings, Jill (Carl) Licht, Nikki (Mark) Stace, Karl (Cari) Dahl; sister-in-law, Sandi (Joe) Thompsons; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date next spring. A private graveside will take place at Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery. For those attending the graveside, we ask that you utilize masks and social distancing at the cemetery for the ceremony.
Jere- we love you and you are forever in our hearts.
“I’ve been smiling lately, dreaming about the world as one. And I believe it could be someday it’s going to come.” – Cat Stevens.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
