CAMBRIDGE
Dec. 10: Savor the season shopping
Local businesses will offer extended shopping hours on Thursday, Dec. 10, until 7 p.m., for shoppers at downtown Cambridge businesses. The shopping night is put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 11-13: Winery crafts
The Cambridge Winery is holding a craft competition the first two weeks in December. Participants can pick up free wine corks at either Cambridge Winery location, in Madison or at 700 Kenseth Way in Cambridge. Make a craft with those corks at home, and drop off the entry by Friday, Dec. 11. Voting will take place from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Cambridge location. The first place winner will receive a bottle of wine.
Dec. 12: Gift wrapping
Cambridge BSA Troop 7041 will offer low-contact gift wrapping on Saturdays in December at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main Street., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19. Drop off gifts at the back porch door of the cafe and fill out an order form. The scouts will text you when your packages are ready. The troop is accepting donations for the service.
Dec. 17: Take & Make crafts
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a take and make craft beginning Thursday, Dec. 17 for families to create at home. Craft kits are available at the library drive through window, at 101 Spring Water Alley in Cambridge. The library is also posting a gingerbread story video to its website and social media to go with this craft.
Dec. 19-31: Holiday Magic and Music
The Cambridge Community Library will be sharing a prerecorded holiday program on its social media and website, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. Mike Schneider will perform magic tricks and polka music with a holiday spin.
Dec. 19-31: Minecraft Mania
The Cambridge Community Library will share a virtual Minecraft demonstration online from Dec. 19 to 31. The program, posted to the library’s social media and website, will teach you how to get started with the videogame Minecraft.
Adopt a child
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is fundraising for its holiday Adopt a Child program. Ornaments with a child’s wish list are at Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and online at www.cambridgecap.com. You can also donate at the Badger Bank drive-up window, or by calling CAP at (608) 423-8108.
Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club has set up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations are now on, and will stay up through Christmas. The club is inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit.
Window decorating contest
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest from Dec. 4-25. The Chamber will award cash prizes to businesses who decorate their windows and receive votes on social media.
Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has set up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 12-13: Santa photos
Deerfield resident Tessa Dunnington is offering socially-distanced photos with Santa on Saturday Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4 p.m. Dunnington will take photos of families on their front porch, with Santa visiting. The cost is $50 for the session, a portion of which will be donated to a local charity. Families receive a digital copy of each photo and a photo release to print. To sign up, contact Dunnington at tessaclairephotography@gmail.com or 608-335-6508. Dunnington photographed 12 families on Dec. 5 and 6.
Dec. 19: Ham giveaway
Mike Gullickson, of Tom Gullickson, Inc. in Deerfield, is giving out 500 free hams to community members on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3474 Highway 73 in Deerfield. The hams are 5-8 pounds each, pre-cooked and would feed a family of four. More information: (608) 764-5727.
Holiday meals and gifts
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets, and is collecting donations for the baskets. You can sponsor a food basket for Christmas for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Contact DCC with questions at pantry@dccenter.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Holiday sale
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church has canceled its annual cookie walk this year, due to Covid-19, but will be selling lefse, cookbooks, washcloths and nuts in a drive-thru event Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at the churchs Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. More information: (608) 764-5885.
