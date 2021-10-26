Deerfield will consider budget in November

The Deerfield Village Board will consider its preliminary 2022 budget on Monday, Nov. 8 and expects to vote to adopt it on Nov. 29.
Both of those meetings are at 7 p.m. at the Deerfield Fire Station.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie told the village board on Oct. 25 that she is working on the budget, and that they would have it in time to meet deadlines for mailing out local property tax bills.
The village’s 2021 budget amounted to about $1.46 million, up 0.37 percent, from about $1.41 million in 2020.
Village hall
In other matters on Oct. 25, the village board voted to go ahead with soil borings on a West Nelson Street site proposed for a new village hall, and to create a 3-member project team to work with an architect and other contractors. Public Works Director John Doyle, McCredie and Village Board member Gary Wieczorek will make up that committee.
The village board also went into a closed session to finalize a architectural contract with Dimension IV design group of Madison.
Construction on Deerfield’s new village hall on West Nelson Street would begin next May and be completed by December, under a tentative timeline presented to a village committee on Oct. 18 by Jim Gersich of Dimension IV design group.