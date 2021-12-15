Thurs., Dec. 16

Chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, pizza, chili

Fri., Dec. 17

Walking taco, pizza, bacon cheeseburger

Mon., Dec. 20

Meatball sub, chips, pizza, baked potato

Tues., Dec. 21

Soft tacos, pizza, chicken pot pie

Wed., Dec. 22

Naked burrito boat, pizza, Japanese pan noodles with chicken

Thurs., Dec. 23

No school

Recommended for you