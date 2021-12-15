Dec. 16 - Dec. 23 Deerfield Middle-High School Meals Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Dec. 16Chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, pizza, chiliFri., Dec. 17Walking taco, pizza, bacon cheeseburgerMon., Dec. 20Meatball sub, chips, pizza, baked potatoTues., Dec. 21Soft tacos, pizza, chicken pot pieWed., Dec. 22Naked burrito boat, pizza, Japanese pan noodles with chickenThurs., Dec. 23No school Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison record shop Strictly Discs to bring its collection, and a retail store, to Cambridge Lake Mills Market sold to Hometown Grocers Dane County task force will survey rural residents on broadband Cambridge considers its future growth options Deerfield boys basketball defeats Madison Country Day, loses to Marshall Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin