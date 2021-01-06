Four points was all that separated Cambridge from its third straight win.
The Blue Jays hosted Wisconsin Heights Tuesday and after taking a 27-24 lead into the locker room, were outscored 20-13 in the second half by the Vanguards who were playing their first game of the season.
Mayah Holzhueter led a balanced Blue Jays attack with 13 points while Kayla Roidt scored nine.
Cambridge scored half of its points at the free throw line, going 20-for-36 at the stripe. Freshman Saveea Freeland scored all eight of her points at the foul line, going 8-for-13.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 44
CAMBRIDGE 40
Wisconsin Heights 24 20 — 44
Cambridge 27 13 — 40
Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 3 3-4 9, VanRiper 1 1-2 3, Teela 1 0-2 2, Duhr 0 2-2 2, King 4 0-0 8, Bartel 1 2-2 4, Doherty 1 1-2 3, Schaefer 1 2-2 5, Mickelson 3 1-2 8. Totals — 15 12-18 44.
Cambridge — Roidt 3 3-4 9, Holzhueter 4 4-10 13, Stenklyft 1 0-2 3, Schmude 1 5-7 7, Freeland 0 8-13 8. Totals — 9 20-36 40.
3-point goals — WH 2 (Schaefer 1, Mickelson 1); C 2 (Holzhueter 1, Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — WH 22; C 17. Fouled out — Bartel; Holzhueter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.