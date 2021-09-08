Cambridge Falls Class
On Tuesdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26, take a Stepping On Workshop. Stepping On can help avoid dangerous and costly falls for people 65 and older. Learn to identify and remove hazardous objects in homes, strength and balance exercises, and how to get back up if a fall does occur. The workshop will happen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cambridge Historic Gym and costs $35. The gym is located at 211 South St. Contact Kerry Marren at (608) 423-8142 or email foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us to register.