June 3 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
CAMBRIDGE
June 3: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Community Cafe is returning on Thursday, June 3 at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from 6-7 p.m. The Community Cafe is a community-wide free meal hosted by the Cambridge Community Activities Program. On the menu will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, watermelon and desserts. Participants should bring a chair, and fill out a Google Form to register, which can be found on the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center social media page. The meal will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. More information: (608) 423-8142.
June 8: Shrimp fundraiser
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling Awesome Shrimp as a fundraiser until Tuesday, June 8. The shrimp are royal red colossal shrimp, caught near Argentina. The cost is $30 for a two pound bag. Pick-up will be Tuesday, June 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Lane. To order, contact your local Lions Club member, contact the club on social media or email cambridgelions@yahoo.com. More information: CambridgeWiLions.org.
June 10: Wild Rumpus Circus Show
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is welcoming the Wild Rumpus Circus Show to the Cambridge Elementary School gym on Thursday, June 10 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children, chaperones are free. Register online at www.cambridgecap.net or pay at the door.
June 18: Lions Club pizza sale
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is offering grilled made-to-order pizzas on Friday, June 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the lions clubhouse next to the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area on Lagoon Road. Order pizza ahead of time, pick up on June 18 and take home or have a picnic by the pond. The club usually makes these grilled pizzas at the annual outdoor summer concerts in Veterans Park. More information: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
DEERFIELD
Summer library registration
Online registration for the Deerfield Summer Library Program, “Tails & Tales,” is underway at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. or by dropping into the library at 12 W. Nelson St. There are activities for all ages groups. Registration goes through June 12. More information is on the library’s website: deerfieldpubliclibrary.org.
June 5: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market opened May 15, and will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
June 9: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, June 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.