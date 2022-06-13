This short letter is written to give people living in and around Deerfield some information concerning park projects being instituted in the village this summer and fall. There are many needs for improvements to our village, and the Parks Committee is a working force that tries very hard to address them and accomplish them. We are blessed with having Arnie Evenson as the Parks Committee Chairperson. He has worked tirelessly for many years seeking funding and completing many diverse projects for our Village. We also are blessed also having a Public Works Director, John Doyle, who has worked along side the Parks Committee and with his staff have done much preparatory work for the projects to keep the cost bearable and reasonable. Finally, we have yet one more fortunate situation. We have a local contractor who will do much of the preparatory work at a very reasonable cost. This will include the playing surface.
Projects right on the edge of getting underway are new playground equipment for the
Community Park and a second pickleball court adjoining the original one. The new safer playground equipment will allow hours of enjoyment for the young children. While the second pickleball court will serve persons of all ages and keep players in Deerfield instead of going elsewhere for court time. If you are not familiar with pickleball, it is the fastest growing sport in America, and has been for years. Perhaps the best thing about the sport is that it can be learned very quickly (usually one session) instead of years of training as in other sports. There are folks in the Village that will teach you “free of charge” and even loan you a paddle.
What I am leading up to is this: The Parks Committee surely would welcome donations
from individuals or businesses to help make these projects a finished reality (and any left over funds will be appreciated as new projects come to the forefront). Much, perhaps all, of the funding is in place, but unexpected expenses are known to occur. Please note that your donations to the Parks Committee are fully tax deductible.