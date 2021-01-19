The Cambridge School District is asking for community input on its search for a new superintendent.
On Dec. 21, the Cambridge School Board hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) of Schaumburg, Ill. to search for potential superintendent candidates.
HYA is collecting feedback from community members, families and school staff, as part of the search.
The firm wants to know what residents think the strengths and challenges of the school district are, and the desired characteristics of a new superintendent.
HYA is collecting this feedback through a survey, which can be found at http://cambridgewi.apptegy.us/article/381105?org=district.
The school district is also asking for comments from community members during focus-group interviews.
The district is holding 30-45 minute online group interviews on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 12:30 p.m. over Zoom.
There is no registration or RSVP required. Meeting access information is also available on the district’s website.
Current Superintendent Bernie Nikolay announced this fall that he will retire in July. Nikolay has been the superintendent since 2011.
According to a proposed timeline from HYA, the district is set to hold several rounds of interviews in February and March, with finalists being selected, interviewed and the new superintendent chosen in March.
The board finalized its contract with HYA on Jan. 6, voting to pay the firm $9,500 for the consulting work, and $2,000 for the community survey.
