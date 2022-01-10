 Skip to main content

Senior Meals

Jan. 14-Jan 28 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The next luncheon will be Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Keystone Grill in downtown Cambridge. More information, including the menu, will be announced soon.

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

The next luncheon will be Wed., Jan. 26 at Galleria 214 with sandwiches from Millie's Coffee & Eatery the entertainment is grocery bingo.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Jan. 14

Pot Roast in Gravy

WW Dinner Roll/butter

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple Tidbits

Frosted Pumpkin Bar

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF pudding

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Chicken and Gravy

NAS — no gravy

Over White Bread

Carrots

Broccoli

Orange

Carnival Cookie

MO — Veggie Stew

NCS — Banana

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheeseburger:

Beef Patty

WW Bun

American Cheese (NAS to omit)

Ketchup/Mustard

Calico Beans

Potato Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Candy Cookie

MO — Multigrain Burger

NCS — SF Cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Meatballs in Marinara

NAS-no Gravy

Over Penne

Four Bean Salad

Peaches

Cheesecake Brownie

MO - Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

MCS-SF Brownie

Friday, Jan. 28

Roasted Turkey in Gravy

Cranberry Stuffing

Three Bean Salad

NAS-Green Beans

Yam Bake

Pears

Pumpkin Pie

MO - Veggie Chicken in Gravy

NCS - SF Pumpkin Pie

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

