Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worship

Dec. 2-9 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd.

Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship with communion in lower church

Tuesday

9 a.m. Staff meeting

Wednesday

11 a.m. Cambridge clergy

6 p.m. Confirmation class

7 p.m Education meeting

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace,

growing in faith,

serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10 a.m. Sunday School

Monday

9 a.m. Quilters

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmation

Thursday

9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St.,

Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott

Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours:

Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday

7:30 p.m. AA

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship with Communion

Session meets after worship

Thursday

7:30 p.m. AA

ST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

415 E. North St.

Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship with Communion

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. Bible study

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St.

Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Jen Wilson, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and online

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

www.deerfieldlutheran.org

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd.

Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Thursday

6 p.m. Women’s Night Out at 1855 Grill

Saturday

9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship with Communion

10 a.m. Evangelism Committee

10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

Wednesday

7 p.m. Confirmation Mentor Night

Thursday

9 a.m. OWL Breakfasat

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield,

WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Saturday

9 a.m. Christmas caroling for shut-ins

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

9:30 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Decorating church for Christmas

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Bible Study in Deerfield

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

Recommended for you