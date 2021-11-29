Worship Dec. 2-9 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar Nov 29, 2021 16 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGEEAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd.Cambridgewww.eastkoshkonong.org(608) 423-3017Sunday9 a.m. Worship with communion in lower churchTuesday9 a.m. Staff meetingWednesday11 a.m. Cambridge clergy6 p.m. Confirmation class7 p.m Education meetingGRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge“Gathering in grace,growing in faith,serving in love.”Communion every Sundaygracelutherancambridge.orgJennifer Jelinek, Pastor(608) 423-3135Sunday9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)10 a.m. Sunday SchoolMonday9 a.m. QuiltersWednesday6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmationThursday9 a.m. Lydia Circle at GraceOAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St.,Cambridge(608) 423-3001Rev. ScottMarrese-Wheelerwww.OCPChurch.comoffice@ocpChurch.comCommunion celebrated the first Sunday of each monthChurch office hours:Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.Thursday7:30 p.m. AASunday10 a.m. Worship with CommunionSession meets after worshipThursday7:30 p.m. AAST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod415 E. North St.Cambridge(608) 423-3550Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastorstjames415@frontier.comSunday10:15 a.m. Worship with CommunionTuesday10:45 a.m. Bible studyST. PIUS X CATHOLIC(608) 423-3015701 W. Water St.Cambridgewww.stpiusxcp.orginfo@stpiusxcp.orgFr. David TimmermanTuesday-Friday8:30 a.m. MassSaturday4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation5 p.m. MassSunday8:30 a.m. MassWILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge(608) 423-3777willerupumc.orgChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.orgJen Wilson, PastorSunday10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and onlineDEERFIELDDEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield(608) 764-5566Sarah Key, Vicarwww.deerfieldlutheran.orgSunday9 a.m. Worship/Holy CommunionST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd.Deerfieldwww.stpll.orgstplloffice@gmail.com(608) 764-5885Holly Slater, PastorThursday6 p.m. Women’s Night Out at 1855 GrillSaturday9 a.m. Christmas Program RehearsalSunday9 a.m. Worship with Communion10 a.m. Evangelism Committee10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal10:30 a.m. Drive-thru CommunionWednesday7 p.m. Confirmation Mentor NightThursday9 a.m. OWL BreakfasatIMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod138 County Road BBMarshall/Deerfield,WI 53559(920) 723-1623Paul Scharrer, Pastorpastorps1978@gmail.comSaturday9 a.m. Christmas caroling for shut-insSunday9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion9:30 a.m. Sunday School10:15 a.m. Decorating church for ChristmasWednesday6:30 p.m. Bible Study in DeerfieldROCKDALEROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale(608) 423-3949rockdalelutheranchurch.orgRichard Dowling, PastorSunday9 a.m. WorshipUTICABIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, StoughtonPaul Oatsvall, Pastor(608) 873-7077 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you