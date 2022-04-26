At Oakland electors meeting, station referendum results stand

Oakland town residents filled their annual electors meeting to overflowing on April 19, weighing in on a failed recent referendum to contribute to the cost of an expanded fire and EMS station in Cambridge. But in the end, town residents didn’t move to either overturn or endorse the referendum outcome with a vote of the electors that were gathered at the town hall.
Early in the meeting, officials said town residents didn’t in fact have that power.
Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner suggested in an April 14 Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent article that Oakland town residents could on April 19 vote to override the advisory referendum, which would allow the project to move forward. Conversely, some local residents understood that they could vote to formally endorse the failed outcome.
April 19 “is the electors’ meeting and they can bring up anything they deem important. I only facilitate,” Kapsner said in the newspaper on April 14.
But at the electors meeting, Kapsner appeared to change course, telling those assembled and who were queuing out the door that based on a review of state statutes, the only way for the station expansion to proceed would be for a referendum to be successful at a future date. Kapsner didn’t specifically address whether an endorsement by electors of the failed April 5 results could impede the setting of future referendums.
Kapsner said whether another referendum is set at a future date is up to the town board, and would be done based on a recommendation from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission.
He indicated that November is likely the earliest it could be back on the ballot.
Referendum outcomeReferendums to fund portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge area fire and EMS station expansion passed on April 5 in the town of Christiana and village of Cambridge. Town of Oakland voters, however, on April 5 shot down an advisory referendum to fund their portion of the proposed project cost.
Voters in four of the five municipalities that would fund the project have now okayed it. Voters in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale approved referendums in April 2021.
The five municipalities were proposed this year to divide the $6.3 million cost of expanding the station on West Main Street in Cambridge from its current 9,000 square feet to about 23,000 square feet.
Cambridge had been proposed to contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, was expected to be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Christiana would see no individual impact on property owners, with its cost planned to be covered by shared revenue payments it receives from a power plant located in the town.
Oakland meetingKapsner said he expects a conversation about how to proceed will be part of an upcoming meeting of the fire and EMS commission at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the fire and EMS station, 271 W. Main Street. He said he couldn’t predict where the discussion might go from there.
Kapsner said officials have in recent weeks reviewed an intergovernmental agreement signed by all five municipalities in 2019, as part of the town of Christiana’s purchase of a now former Pizza Pit restaurant site adjacent to the station, where the expansion was proposed. He said that reinforced his understanding that referendums have to pass in all five municipalities for that $280,000 land purchase to be valid and for the project to move ahead.
The land purchase cost was included in the referendum total.
The potential to overturn the referendum at the April 19 meeting “would be true if we didn’t have the land,” Kapsner said.
But “right now we’re bound by that IGA. Right now, we’re at a stall. Nothing’s going to happen,” soon, Kapsner said. He went on to promise town residents after listening for more than an hour to their often impassioned comments that he would “take your concerns back to the fire commission in May, and we’ll talk about it more.”
CommentsTown residents expressed frustration at what they said was confusing information and pushed for a better sense from the town board about what happens now.
“We want to know what’s happening next,” one resident said, without identifying himself.
Other town residents sought an acknowledgement from the town board that voters in Oakland have spoken twice, now shooting down two consecutive referendums.
“At what point do we say this is done?” asked one town resident who also didn’t identify herself during the meeting. She declined afterward to give her name, saying the issue had grown divisive enough that she was concerned about repercussions.
Some town residents said they wouldn’t support a referendum if it came back up in the fall, and expressed concern that the town board might continue to schedule future votes until one passes.
“Are you going to keep referenending us to death?” one town resident said.
And others urged the fire and EMS commission to scale the project back to make it more palatable to Oakland voters.
Kapsner, in response, noted that the $6.3 million project cost that went to voters April 5 was significantly scaled back from what was proposed in 2021, but inflation ate away most of the savings. He said space and safety needs won’t go away at the station, which was built in the mid-1980s, and said with rising inflation, the cost will only keep going up.
“This isn’t going to get any cheaper,” Kapsner said.