MATTHEW STREGE
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Track
Favorite sports moment: Anchoring the 4x100 relay
Favorite school subject: Band
Post high school plans: Transition program with a job
Song you’re listening to right now: Turn Down for What
Favorite place to eat: Culver’s
I like competing against: Cambridge
Do you have a motto/saying: Run fast, throw far, and have fun!
