MATTHEW STREGE

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Track

Favorite sports moment: Anchoring the 4x100 relay

Favorite school subject: Band

Post high school plans: Transition program with a job

Song you’re listening to right now: Turn Down for What

Favorite place to eat: Culver’s

I like competing against: Cambridge

Do you have a motto/saying: Run fast, throw far, and have fun!

