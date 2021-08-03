McKenna Massey is new reporter for Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent

Hello! I’m McKenna Massey, the newest reporter at the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent. I will also be contributing to the Lake Mills Leader and other local Hometown News publications.
I have a passion to use words to inspire and illuminate the beauty of our communities. Whether big or small, each town has a story to tell, and I’m excited to learn about and tell your story.
I grew up in Wautoma, Wisconsin, a small tourist community nestled in the country an hour and a half north of Madison. The beautiful lakes, the green woods, and the 2-minute drive through Main Street are always a warm welcome for any traveler. And this past May, I graduated from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown with a bachelor’s degree in English. I was a student writer for the school’s news website, where I got to share all about the sports and musical events, alumni highlights, and much more. I was also on the soccer team. We won our first ever NCCAA Division II National Championship in Florida in 2020 – what a deal (Go Sabercats!).
School was fantastic, but I got something else that I love more than the degree. In July of 2020, I married my college sweetheart Rory. We enjoy mountain biking, rock climbing, reading, and making sushi in our free time.
I love to write. I look forward to diving into this position and sharing the stories you all have to tell.