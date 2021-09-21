Cambridge fire and EMS spending will rise in 2022.

Fire and EMS spending will increase 4.9 percent under a 2022 budget approved on Sept. 16 by the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission.
The budget now goes to the five municipalities that jointly fund Cambridge-area fire and EMS service as part of the commission – the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills and the villages of Rockdale and Cambridge.
Based on their most recently equalized values, Oakland is responsible for about 50 percent of the annual fire and EMS costs, Cambridge about 25 percent, Christiana about 19 percent, the town of Lake Mills about 3.9 percent and Rockdale about 2.2 percent.
The budget requests about $773,000 from the five municipalities, up from about $728,000 in 2021.
Dollar amounts owned by the individual towns and villages include:
• $380,000 from the town of Oakland, a 5.9 percent increase from$359,000 in 2021;
• $191,000 from the village of Cambridge, a 3.5 percent increase from $184,000 in 2021;
• $146,000 from the town of Christiana, a 2.1 percent increase from $143,000 in 2021;
• $29,000 from the town of Lake Mills, a 19 percent increase from $24,000 in 2021;
• $16,650 from the village of Rockdale, a 0.26 percent decrease from $16,694 in 2021;
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov said an 11 percent increase in the cost of providing benefits to full-time staff was based largely on increases in health, dental and vision insurance, retirement contributions and social security. In the 2022 budget, providing those benefits to staff, including 6 full-time EMTs, amounts to about $69,000, up from about $62,000 in 2021.
The six full-time paramedics remain in closed-door negotiations with the fire and EMS commission to work toward a collective bargaining agreement. If approved, it would be the first time that Cambridge EMS members would be part of a union.
Village President Mark McNally sought to postpone approving the budget, saying he’d like to bring it to the village board for preliminary approval first.
“I don’t feel like I’ve got the sole authorization to make this decision,” McNally said. “We like to be careful with our money, and with our authority.”
The Cambridge Village Board has expressed concern in past years about not seeing a draft budget before it’s adopted by the fire and EMS commission and sent on to municipalities, who then have no choice but to fund what’s requested.
Speaking from the audience, former Cambridge Village President Steve Struss said he sympathized with McNally’s concern.
“I know exactly how you are sitting, but the bottom line is that they set a budget and the five municipalities just have to meet it,” Struss said. “We don’t like it, but that’s what was agreed to,” in the intergovernmental agreement that set up the commission, last updated in 2018.
Oakland Town Chairman Gene Kapsner agreed that it’s not required that the municipalities see the budget before it’s passed by the commission.
“We’ve never done that in the past,” he said, and went on to urge the commission to pass the budget “and be done with it.”
“I would just as soon move forward with it,” agreed Lake Mills town board member Dave Schroeder.
Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook said that, in the end, “the real fact is that there is no skirting of paying this bill. That’s just the way it is and our duty is to pass this budget.”
McNally joined in the subsequent unanimous vote for adoption.
Building Review CommitteeIn other matters on Sept. 16, the commission received a proposal from its Building Review Committee that spent the summer considering alternatives to a $6.5 fire and EMS station expansion plan that was rejected in April by most area voters.
April 6 referendums to fund portions of the proposed $6.5 million expansion cost were rejected by voters in the towns of Christiana and Oakland and village of Cambridge, and approved in the village of Rockdale and town of Lake Mills.
The committee’s final recommendation includes several ideas for adding space onto the current fire and EMS station site, with less new square footage than proposed in the plans brought to voters last April. Committee members said they believe the cost could be brought down to as little as $5 million. The committee also urged the commission, in its final report, to explore the idea of contracting with a private EMS service, to potentially save money.
Cook called the final report, “good work.”
Kapsner said the commission would discuss the report and could make a recommendation at its next meeting, Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the fire and EMS station.