CAMBRIDGE
Sat., Oct. 3: Wine tasting
The Cambridge Market Cafe is holding a wine tasting of Door Peninsula Winery wines on Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 217 W. Main Street. The cost is $15, and includes four three-ounce pours of wine and snacks. More information: (608) 423-2182.Take and make bags
The Cambridge Community Library is giving out take and make craft bags beginning Sept. 30 at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. The kit allows people to make a pinecone bird feeder. People can request kits at the drive-through window or circulation desk while supplies last.
Sun., Oct. 11: PFLAG
Cambridge’s chapter of PFLAG will have a guest speaker at its Oct. 11 meeting. at 3 p.m. online, with a guest speaker. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month. Jessica Kafzenmeyer, an openly transgender woman currently running for the Wisconsin State Assembly, will speak at the meeting at 3 p.m. over Zoom. RSVP to pflag.cambridge@gmail.com by 12 p.m. Oct. 10 to receive access to the meeting.
Wed., Oct. 14: Ms.Fits ride at CamRock
Ms.Fits Brigade, a mountain biking group open to women, trans and femme-identifying people, is hosting a cycling trip through CamRock County Park 2 on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This will be a socially-distant ride. Participants should bring their own masks, and need a Dane County trail pass to participate.
Oct. 15-24: Suffrage exhibit
The Cambridge Historic School Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society on Women’s Suffrage for two weekends in October. The exhibit will be open for viewing Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 1-3 p.m., and Oct. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in tents outside the historic school at 213 South Street. The exhibit of banners, photos, quotes and a timeline is about the Suffrage movement. Groups of 25 or fewer can schedule a private showing on Wednesdays, and People can arrange small group visits by calling the museum. Masks and social distancing are required. The traveling exhibit accompanies a 2020 exhibit inside the museum on suffragettes in Cambridge, curated by Margaret ‘Peg’ Sullivan from the Cambridge Historic School Museum. More information: (608)423-2630.
Sat., Oct. 17: Highway Cleanup
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding a highway clean up on Sat. Oc. 17 at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 134, and around the fishing pond. Volunteers should meet at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Road, at 8:30 a.m.Fri., Oct. 23: Huntin’ For Pumpkins
The Cambridge Area Community Pool is hosting a Huntin’ For Pumpkins event this year at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, on Oct. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a new event, where kids will search the park for their pumpkin, decorate it and enjoy treats. Families must register in advance to participate, and registration is now live. There will be two hunts happening, with 25 participants, one at 5:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: Earth, Wood and Fire Tour
The annual Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson is happening Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This is the 21st anniversary of the artist tour, which will bring customers into 17 artist studio spaces to purchase and learn about artists’ work. More information: www.earthwoodandfiretour.com.
Story time
Patty Hoggatt of the Cambridge Community Library will post weekly story times on the library Facebook page for 8 weeks starting Sept. 30, with stories focusing on birds.
DEERFIELD
Sat., Oct. 3: St. Paul’s Liberty Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is having its annual fall dinner as a carry-out only dinner in early October. Patrons can pre-order a meal from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran by Sept. 20, to be picked up from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Community members should submit orders at the St. Paul’s website at stpll.org. The church will be serving turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls and pie. The cost is $10 per meal, and can be paid for with a check or at a PayPal link on the website.
Oct. 26-31: House decorating contest
There will be a house-decorating contest from Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in Deerfield. Residents can decorate the outside of their houses for Halloween or fall, and enter a contest through 1848 Real Estate. Winners will be decided on social media, and announced on Oct. 31. The top three winners will receive cash prizes. To enter, contact 1848 Real Estate at (608) 212-0550, 1848re@gmail.com.Oct. 26-Nov. 26: DCC To Go Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. People can pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Oct. 26, DCC is offering a tailgate dinner for $5 a meal, order by Oct. 23. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. more information: dccenter.org.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.