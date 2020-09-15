Deer-Grove EMS is seeking to double its number of full-time paramedics by 2023, at an additional total staffing cost of about $600,000 over the next four years.
Deer-Grove EMS Chief Eric Lang said the department currently has eight full-time paramedics and a full-time chief. It is envisioning hiring four more paramedics in July 2021 and another four more in July 2023, bringing the number of full-time department staff up to 17.
Lang has an alternative proposal of hiring two full-time paramedics on Jan. 1, 2021. Because they would work the entire calendar year, the cost for 2021 would be the same as hiring four new paramedics mid-year, Lang said.
Lang’s total 2021 budget request is about $1.45 million, a 27 percent increase over $1.14 million in 2020. Tentative analysis of the future impact, prepared by Lang, shows the department’s total annual budget rising another 16 percent in 2022, up to $1.69 million, and yet another 9 percent in 2023, up to $1.85 million.
The Town of Cottage Grove, Village of Cottage Grove and Village of Deerfield each contribute toward the department’s annual budget based on their equalized values. Deer-Grove is seeking in 2021 a 50 percent increase over what the three municipalities collectively gave last year, up from about $520,000 in 2020 to about $782,000. In addition to new staff, the budget proposal includes $100,000, which will cover about half of the cost of replacing an ambulance bought in 2009.
The EMS department, in 2021, is asking for about $414,000 from the Village of Cottage Grove, about $245,000 from the Town of Cottage Grove and about $122,000 from the Village of Deerfield. In each individual case, that is 45 to 50 percent more than each was asked to contribute in 2020.
With no full-time staff additions, the department’s total 2021 budget would rise about 13 percent over 2020, and the three municipalities would each see a requested contribution of 17 to 23 percent higher than 2020, Lang said.
Deer-Grove also contracts with the Town of Deerfield and the Town of Pleasant Springs for emergency services, but they are not voting members of the EMS Commission.
Contracting with those two towns is expected to bring in about $68,000 in 2021 and the department expects to bring in about $600,000 in run fees next year, Lang said.
Deer-Grove EMS also has about 15 volunteers.
Lang said there is increased urgency in hiring additional full-time staff after analysis of call times showed it takes nearly double the time to respond to a call from the opposite end of district.
Jeremy McMullen, a long-time frequent department volunteer also last week accepted a full-time position as Monona’s fire chief. McMullen has said he will remain a Deer-Grove volunteer but Lang said he anticipates his availability may more limited.
“His new job has the potential to pull him away; we need to be cognizant of that,” Lang said.
Lang said the goal of the proposed hirings is to have two ambulances staffed around the clock by paramedics by July 2023.
At a Deer-Grove EMS Commission meeting Thursday night, Sept. 17, representatives from the Town and Village of Cottage Grove and Village of Deerfield will be asked to approve the department’s 2021 budget request.
That meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cottage Grove Emergency Services Building, 4030 County Road N., Cottage Grove.
The next step would be for the boards of three municipalities to each approve the budget request.
Lang unveiled the 2021 budget request to an EMS Commission meeting on Aug. 31 and has since presented it individually to the three municipal boards.
In an interview, he characterized the Town and Village of Cottage Grove’s reception on the proposed new hirings as “chilly.”
According to meeting minutes, questions raised at the August commission meeting included whether the district has enough call volume to justify the additional paramedics and how much the new hires would increase response times in different parts of the district.
Deer-Grove EMS responded to 96 calls in August. Since 2015, its call volume has ranged from 61 to 114 calls per month. It annual call volume since 2011 has ranged from 678 calls so far in 2020 to 1,150 calls in 2018, a recent department report showed.
The Cottage Grove area annually sees more than five times the number of calls than the Deerfield area, the report also showed.
The commission also in August discussed the future proposed purchase of a new ambulance, which Lang said could cost up to $260,000.
At a Sept. 14 meeting, the Deerfield Village Board was receptive to the proposed hirings.
Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger admitted to some “sticker shock,” but said the additional cost would be “worth it.”
Deerfield Village Board member Gary Wieczorek urged the three municipalities to work together for the good of the entire EMS district.
“This is one district. The people on the far end of the Township of Deerfield and on the far end of Cottage Grove deserve the same amount of service from the EMS,” Wieczorek said.
The Deerfield Village Board also voted on Sept. 14 in favor of changing medical directors for Deer-Grove EMS. The cost for medical direction from Madison Emergency Physicians would be $500 a month for the rest of 2020, and $1,000 a month beginning in 2021, Lang said.
