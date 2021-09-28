Deerfield Walking School Bus
All Deerfield Elementary School kids are invited on a short, fun walk to the school on five Wednesday mornings this fall. Walk to the school with friends and members of the High School Student Council, as well as an adult.
- Dates include: Oct. 6 and 13
- Where: Glacial Drumlin Trail, next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street
- Time: 7:05 a.m. Walkers will leave by 7:20 a.m. to head to the Elementary School
Please have students dress for the weather. Walks will happen in light rain but not in storms.