Deerfield school athletes will be returning to winter sports practice and will start to compete outside Dane County.
The Deerfield School Board voted on Dec. 21 to resume winter sports practices, after a pause in the wake of a Dane County public health order in November order that banned indoor gatherings and halted winter sports practices.
Dane County public health rules relaxed last week, with a new order that still bans high school teams from competing in the county but allows practices. The county’s updated health order also raised the indoor gathering limit to ten people.
The school board took an extra step to authorize Deerfield’s winter sports teams, which include girls and boys basketball, wrestling, girls hockey and the dance team, to leave Dane County to compete.
At previous meetings, board members were hesitant to allow athletes to compete outside Dane County, because they felt it disregarded public health guidance and skirted the rules.
As part of that earlier conversation, board members considered whether school sports may be safer than club sports teams which may take less stringent Covid-19 precautions.
The board revisited the topic this week, as Athletic Director Matt Polzin reminded them that the season should have been well underway by now.
“The clock is ticking on some of this,” Polzin said. We’re doing what we can under the restrictions,” but it can be “frustrating for our athletes watching the clock tick.”
Polzin said boys basketball is slated to have two games over winter break, and girls basketball is set to start right after the new year.
Board member Shelley Mack said she’d have no problem with that timeline.
Polzin said he will be working to finalize the sports schedules and reschedule any games from earlier in the season.
Board members expressed concern about how many times a week students would be playing. They also said they’re concerned about exposing student athletes to multiple sets of competitors in one week, which they said makes contact tracing more difficult should anyone contract Covid-19.
Polzin said the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association suggests basketball teams play no more than two games a week, and limits wrestling teams to one match a week due to the high contact nature of that sport.
Several board members said they’d prefer that games were spread out throughout the week.
Board members also expressed concern over playing teams outside the Trailways athletic conference. The conference in November set requirements that student athletes wear masks and limited spectators to two per athlete.
School board member Sandy Fischer said she was concerned about playing against teams in other conferences that might not take the same precautions.
Polzin said, however, that only a handful of winter competitions are set to be outside of the Trailways Conference, and that administrators would evaluate each game individually and work with opposing schools to make sure requirements lined up.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said several schools across Wisconsin that are learning in-person and offering athletics have also instituted a policy that student athletes must learn virtually during a sports season they’re involved in.
The policy is meant to “keep our schools as safe as possible, mitigate risks for other students, and keep our staff as healthy as possible,” Jensen said.
“Kids have to be together, they’re going to get on a bus together...That’s just the nature of it,” Jensen said.
Jensen said districts with this policy include Lake Mills, Parkview and New Glarus.
Several board members said they were interested to learn more about this policy.
But, the board decided to hold off on exploring it further, while it prepares to bring students back in-person.
Deerfield decided at its Dec. 21 meeting to phase high school students into in-person learning in early February. Polzin said winter sports seasons are shorter than normal this year and may be over by then.
It might be a more signficant issued for rescheduled fall sports and spring athletes, he said.
Polzin said he is also working on finding practice space for the wrestling team outside the county, because wrestling practice with contact drills breaks Dane County social distancing rules. More information to come on that, Polzin said.
Polzin shared that while the dance team won’t likely be cheering at basketball games this winter, dance competitions are set to happen, pushed back to March. Competitions also are allowing video submissions by teams, instead of in-person participation.
Overall, not much will change in terms of Deerfield’s sports safety protocols, Polzin said.
Rules like not sharing water, social distancing and mask-wearing will continue. But, Polzin said, Deerfield is looking at adding a health screening form student athletes will fill out before practice and competitions, to help track symptoms.
