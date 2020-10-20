Deerfield will offer a socially-distanced Halloween for local trick-or-treaters this year.
The Deerfield Village Board decided not to set trick or treating hours this year, out of concern for rising Dane County coronavirus case numbers.
But two local groups are holding drive-through trick-or-treat events.
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is holding drive-through trick or treating on Oct. 31. Volunteer firefighters will give out pre-packaged goodie bags to families in their vehicles from 4-6 p.m. at the station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road.
And the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding a socially-distanced version of its annual Great Pumpkin Hunt on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Chamber Vice Chair Tessa Dunnington said it was important to continue the Great Pumpkin Hunt, in order to support local businesses, even if the event looked different.
“By not having the traditional event this year, the businesses are losing out on having those hundreds and hundreds of children and their families walk through their doors,” Dunnington said in an email.
“The next best thing is to show the community (businesses) are still here.”
The Chamber will offer drive-through trick or treating for families from 4-6 p.m. at Truckstar Collision Center, Inc. at 38 W. Nelson Road. Families should enter from Grand Avenue and leave from West Nelson Street.
Volunteers will be handing out one family bag per vehicle, full of promotions at local businesses, and one child’s goodie bag for each child in the car. Businesses interested in contributing to those bags should contact Dunnington at vicechair@deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com .
Dunnington said Chamber members will wear masks and gloves and distance to assemble goodie bags. And families should wear masks in the drive-through.
The Chamber is also hosting a children’s costume contest from Oct. 14-28 and a pumpkin decorating contest for businesses from Oct. 14-26.
Families should take photos of their children in costume, using a paper Chamber sign, and send them to dcocpumpkin@gmail.com by Oct. 28. Signs are available at the Deerfield Public Library, can be printed off at the Chamber’s Facebook page, or can be requested via email.
The photos will be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page and the library window for voting. Winners will receive a $20 Chamber gift card to be used at any Deerfield business.
Businesses will also share pumpkin decorating photos on the Chamber’s Facebook page, where voting will occur until Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
Dunnington hopes the event will “maintain support for our local businesses and still give children a safe way to enjoy Halloween.”
