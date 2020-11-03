Dane and Jefferson County officials, and the Village of Cambridge, are taking steps expected to improve area access to high-speed broadband.
On Oct. 27, the Cambridge Village Board approved an easement with Bertram Communications, of Random Lake, that allows the firm to build a communications tower up to 420 feet high on the site of a former water tower near the Cambridge fish ponds. The village board on Oct. 27 also approved a 20-year lease with Jefferson County for an equipment building and parking on the site.
Bertram Communications will pay the village $10,000 upfront for the easement. Jefferson County will additionally pay the village $4,000 a year in rent, pending final negotiations, County Executive Ben Wehmeier said in an interview. The base rent will increase 3 percent per year, according to village documents.
Bertram will own the tower and will have the option to lease space on it to other tenants, such as cellular carriers, Wehmeier said.
Wehmeier said the tower will be up by the end of the calendar year, to meet federal CARES Act requirements.
He said Jefferson County applied for a broadband grant through the state Public Service Commission in late 2019 but was unsuccessful in that bid.
Wisconsin’s broadband expansion grant program is administered through the PSC’s Broadband Office. Since 2014, it has given out millions of dollars in parts of the state deemed underserved or unserved by broadband.
In early October, Jefferson County was notified that because it had scored high in that earlier grant process, it was eligible through the PSC for a federal CARES Act grant for broadband.
Jefferson County went on to be awarded $1.1 million from the CARES Act in October, as part of about $5.3 million awarded to a dozen high-speed broadband projects across the state.
“These dollars, along with our investments from the budget that I signed last year, will ensure that we are maximizing our expansion efforts to get folks connected,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release in October.
Jefferson County will use that federal money, and some county dollars, to construct two new towers in Cambridge and Palmyra, and to rehab other existing towers. The towers will serve an updated countywide emergency radio system and provide fixed wireless service to area homes and businesses through subscriptions with providers like Bertram Communications.
Wehmeier said the area to be served by the new Cambridge tower stretches northward up to Waterloo, with nearly 300 existing businesses and 7,000 homes potentially accessible to it on both sides of the Dane-Jefferson County line.
Jefferson County Board Supervisor Laura Payne, who represents the Cambridge and Oakland area, said in an email that she is “very excited,” about the Cambridge tower and called it a “unique opportunity that will provide a very positive impact.” She said reliable broadband “is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for both households and small businesses,” and said it is included in the CARES Act “because many people in rural areas across the county do not have access to broadband needed to work remotely or to attend virtual schooling in the pandemic.”
Cambridge Village Board member Eric Wittwer on Oct. 27 called the arrangement a “win-win,” for the village and for local businesses and residents.
The CARES funding was awarded as the PSC accepts applications for a second round of $24 million in grants that was in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget. That application period closes Dec. 1, and is expected to be awarded in spring of 2021.
Wehmeier called Cambridge an “awesome partner,” in recent negotiations over the tower.
“This is a great example of Cambridge helping the county provide services to its residents and businesses,” he said.
Dane County
Two Dane County Board supervisors, meanwhile, whose districts include Cambridge, Deerfield and Cottage Grove, say they’re pushing for a review of existing broadband maps in the rural areas they represent.
District 36 Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff and District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity said in an interview that maps which indicate much of their districts are well-covered by high-speed broadband may not be correct.
“What we’re trying to do is to get an accurate picture of what our coverage looks like, and what providers are in each area,” McGinnity said.
“The thing that I heard most when I was knocking on doors for my campaign is that we don’t have broadband,” McGinnity said. And, McGinnity said, just because it exists doesn’t mean the service available now is reliable.
“It cuts out all the time,” McGinnity said.
Ratcliff and McGinnity said they are organizing a broadband work group with other rural County Board supervisors.
They said they have also reached out to area school districts, whose students are learning virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. School districts may have gained a feel this year for the accuracy of existing maps, the two said.
The two also said they have reached out to state legislators with concerns about county and municipal control of broadband expansion. And they said they have reached out to Gov. Evers’ broadband taskforce.
The task force was created in July to advise the governor and state Legislature on broadband actions and policy, “including strategies for successfully expanding high speed internet access to every residence, business, and institution in the state; initiatives for digital inclusion; and pathways to unlocking and optimizing the benefits of statewide, affordable access to broadband for all communities in Wisconsin.”
The creation of the task force, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said in a report this summer, will be critical to the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
McGinnity and Ratcliff also said they have reached out to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, for federal assistance.
“As you can see we are trying to hit this from all different aspects,” Ratcliff said, adding that she believes high-speed broadband “should be as available as running water and electricity.”
“That is a big goal, that we are going to keep hammering away at,” Ratcliff said.
