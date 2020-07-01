The Cambridge School District will continue to offer free meals to local children through the end of July.
Since schools closed in mid-March due to COVID-19, both the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts have offered free meals to any child 18 and under living in the district.
Deerfield’s meal program ended June 30.
Cambridge Food Service and Nutrition Director Janice Murray announced June 19 it will keep providing free breakfast and lunch to district children under age 18 through July 31.
Families that have already been receiving meals in Cambridge will automatically continue to receive them through July 31. Families who would like to be added to the school district’s list of those receiving meals through July 31 should call Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
The meal program will not continue in August, Murray said.
But Murray said she anticipates that Everybody Eats fund, a Cambridge School District program that funds student meals for families in need, would be “offering support” during August to local families. Families in need of that support should keep in touch with Murray.
Most families are having their meals delivered twice a week. Families can also pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
Murray said the Cambridge School District served about 25,000 breakfasts and lunches from March 30 to June 15. It served about 300 kids age 18 and under in that time, and averaged about 1,500 meals a week.
