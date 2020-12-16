Thursday, Dec. 17

Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, carrots, grapes

Friday, Dec. 18

Tony’s pepperoni pizza, green beans, applesauce

Monday, Dec. 21

Hot dog, emoji potatoes, baked beans, cinnamon apples

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans, pears

Dec. 23-Jan1

NO SCHOOL

Load comments