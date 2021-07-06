Cambridge High School principal accepts Middleton-Cross Plains middle school role

After more than two decades with the Cambridge schools, CHS principal Keith Schneider has taken a job in Middleton.
In a video message to students and families, Schneider said his resignation was effective June 30.
Middleton-Cross Plains Director of Communications Perry Hibner said its school board approved Schneider’s hiring on June 28, as director of middle school education. He was to assume his new role on July 1, Hibner said.
Schneider had been CHS principal for 7 years. Prior to that, he was principal at Cambridge Elementary School for 3 years. And before that, he was a teacher in Cambridge for 11 years. In his years as high school principal, he also served in a dual role as district curriculum director.
Schneider said that the change “came rather quickly with a lot of discussion and soul searching, and discussions with my family.”
In the end, he said it was “a good opportunity for me, but that means I have to walk away from a job that I really do love here in Cambridge.”
He said he had worked in the Cambridge schools long enough to see children of former students enroll.
“It’s been a wonderful journey, but my journey is moving me on to a different district,” Schneider said.
He said he would continue to live in Cambridge.
“Thanks to everyone who has made me feel comfortable here at the school district, as a leader. I would hope that you would welcome the next person who sits in this chair, just like you welcomed me.”
Cambridge School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said Schneider will be missed.
“We sincerely appreciate Keith’s decades of service and leadership to the district as a teacher, mentor, curriculum director and high school principal,” Cambridge School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said. “He has been instrumental in progressing many of our programs, events, teachers and students. We wish him all the best in his next endeavor.”