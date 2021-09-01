Two members of the Cambridge Village Board have announced their resignations.
Carla Galler said she is moving out of the area and that her resignation will be effective when her house sells.
Kris Breunig said he is resigning to take a job with the village, as its new public works director.
“It is with both sadness and appreciation that I resign my position,” Breunig wrote in a letter to the board. “I am deeply honored to have been elected and to have served Cambridge in this capacity for the last few years and to look forward to continuing to serve Cambridge in this new role.”
Breunig had been on the village board since 2018. Galler was elected in 2020.
Applications to temporarily fill both seats through the end of the current terms are now being accepted at the village office.