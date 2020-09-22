The Deerfield Cares Coalition is partnering with six other local organizations is sponsoring informational sessions on human trafficking this fall.
A statement from the Deerfield Cares Coalition said human trafficking is a large problem even in Dane County.
“To protect youth, it is essential that community members understand what trafficking looks like, how it occurs, and what increases one’s vulnerability, and maybe most important, that youth themselves be provided with similar, age-appropriate, information.,” the statement said.
There will be two online events, teaching viewers about human trafficking and ways that people are targeted. The event is not encouraged for children under age 15.
On Oct. 7 from 6:30-7:45 p.m., Ron Heinrich from SlaveFree Madison will speak about human trafficking, specifically youth, and ways that trafficers identify and manipulate victims.
And on Nov. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m., author Theresa Flores will speak about her own experience with human trafficing.
For more information, and meeting access codes, visit deerfieldcares.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.