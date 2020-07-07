So far, local towns and villages say they’re avoiding a significant financial impact from COVID-19, and may remain fine through 2020.
With no municipal room tax or sales tax, recreation program fees or parking fees to lose, because they normally don’t collect those, town and village officials in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas say critical pandemic-related revenue shortfalls now hitting larger Wisconsin cities and counties may not materialize for them.
Town and village officials say they expect extra costs for things like elections and cleaning supplies to be covered by state and federal emergency grants. And they say there’s no indication – yet – that the state Legislature plans to cut their shared revenue or transportation aid.
Dane and Jefferson County government officials, however, are telling a different story.
While property tax collections remain on track so far for 2020, significant sales tax shortfalls are already affecting both counties.
Boat launch fees
Oakland Town Clerk Chris Astrella said distancing by boat, a trend being borne out on Lake Ripley this summer, has unexpectedly brought in more boat launch fees than normal.
Astrella said boat launch permit sales have shot “through the roof” in Oakland this summer.
A day pass is $7 and a season pass is $20 for residents or $30 for non-residents. Through June 30, Astrella said the town took in about $7,900 in boat launch fees, about $3,500 more than this time in 2019. In all of 2019, the town took in about $10,000 in boat launch permit fees, he said.
“That’s significant,” he said. “Our collections are way up. People are using their boats a lot more.”
Astrella said the town doesn’t anticipate a budget overrun to corral all those boaters. Its 2020 budget, adopted before the pandemic, added more boat patrol hours due to rising general need, he said.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said by late June the village had spent about 44 percent of its 2020 budget, compared to 40 percent at the same time last year. And it had taken in about 15 percent of its revenues for the year, compared to about 13 percent in 2019.
Moen said most of the village’s revenue flows in later in the year, including the second installment of property taxes funneled through Dane and Jefferson counties that normally arrives in August. Most property taxes were received in January and state shared revenue and transportation aid continues to come in quarterly as normal, she said.
“We’re very close, on target, at almost halfway through the year,” Moen said. “Fortunately, (the pandemic) is not affecting the finances of the village that dramatically. So far, we are not seeing any huge impacts.”
State aids
Local town and village officials say they’ve heard no word from the Legislature on potential state shared revenue cuts for this year, nor for 2021.
“They would have to make changes at the state level and inform us, and at this point we have not heard about any changes,” Moen said.
Astrella said Oakland received its state recycling grant, share revenue and road aid payments, all as expected, through June. Its four anticipated quarterly road aid payments for 2020 will amount to about $132,000 by year’s end.
“Everything we were supposed to get so far, we have gotten,” he said.
“I think for 2020 we are going to be fine, I really do,” Astrella said. “I don’t think we’ll see any changes that we can’t handle, that we can’t absorb.”
He said the town did hold off in June on finalizing some routine roadwork, in hopes of better gauging the state budget situation as the summer progressed. He said those projects are small enough that they could probably still be easily completed later in the summer or in early fall.
“If we have to wait another month, I think we could still get any of those road projects done,” he said.
Deerfield Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said it receives about $26,000 in state transportation aid each quarter, for a total of about $106,000 a year. She said those payments have arrived on schedule in January, April and the first week of July, and she expects that to continue.
“There is no indication that that is going to change,” she said.
Deerfield additionally gets about $198,000 a year in state shared revenue, arriving in two chunks in July and November. “We haven’t heard that that is not coming,” McCredie said.
McCredie said Deerfield has also already received its annual state recycling grant, on schedule.
Sales tax
Dane and Jefferson county officials say because only a small percentage of property tax payments are normally paid in July, with most received in January, that even if defaults spike that won’t likely have much of effect on 2020 county budgets.
But Dane and Jefferson County officials are bracing for a further plunge in sales tax revenue through 2020, possibly stretching into 2021.
The sales tax, a major revenue source for Dane and Jefferson Counties, is already being hit, officials in both counties say.
Dane County Controller Charles Hicklin said sales tax revenue has come in sharply lower this spring as businesses have been shuttered by public health orders and consumer spending has dropped.
He said it’s impossible to predict how that trend will play out for the rest 2020 and hesitated to quantify how much of a drop the county has seen so far.
“Sales tax comes in month-to-month; it’s very difficult to predict in such an unprecedented situation how that is really going to impact us,” he said. “It is really impossible to put a number on that yet.”
However, Hicklin said he would not be surprised to see a 15 percent drop in sales tax revenue through the end of the year.
Hicklin said for Dane County, the sales tax is “probably our most vulnerable source of revenue,” if the pandemic stretches on. It funds about one-quarter of the county’s annual budget, bringing in about $68 million in 2019.
“When you shut down all the restaurants in Madison, that’s a fair amount of money that’s being generated there,” he said. To what extent UW-Madison reopens in the fall will also have an enormous sales tax impact, he said.
Hicklin said he’s concerned about permanent business losses if the pandemic drags on, and corresponding permanent sale tax revenue losses.
“That’s what keeps me up at night,” he said. “The depth of impact of the pandemic and the duration are really the two big unknowns.”
Ultimately, however, “we’ll need a few more months of data for sales tax,” before beginning to say how the 2020 and 2021 budgets will be affected, he said.
Jefferson County Finance Director Marc DeVries said Jefferson County’s sales tax revenue for April – reported in June — was about $13,000 behind a typical year.
That was far better than March, however, when the county’s sales tax revenue amounted to about $150,000 less than expected.
“We thought, initially, we were looking at somewhere around a total budget shortfall of $1.5 to $2 million,” DeVries said. “Now, we are thinking we are going to be $300,000 to $500,000 under budget in sales tax alone.”
Sales tax is a big piece of the county budget pie, typically bringing in over $6 million annually, out of a total $80 million county budget, DeVries said.
The crisis may still be getting started, however, he said.
“My sense is that we will continue to experience losses in sales tax though 2021,” DeVries predicted.
Uncertain outlook
DeVries said that any cut in state shared revenue could prove “disastrous.” Astrella agreed such a cut would “hurt,” and he admits to feeling some worry about that.
The town’s 2021 outlook “depends on what the state comes back at us with. That could be more challenging of a budget,” Astrella said.
“There are a lot of things that we don’t know right now, and we probably won’t know until the end of the summer,” Astrella continued, adding that “if there is a cut we will do everything we can to keep our services at the level that everybody expects.”
Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien also said any cut in state shared revenue would hurt but said she’s not worrying yet about that.
“Until we hear if the state is adjusting their state shared revenue we don’t know the impact the COVID 19 will have on us financially,” she said.
Moen said the Wisconsin League of Municipalities is hosting weekly phone conferences for local officials “talking about issues, whatever is happening at that time.” She said she’s participating in those, and in phone conferences with Madison Dane County Public Health that have touched on everything from data metrics to drive-through testing procedures to the impact on food banks and homelessness.
“It’s so helpful to have this information,” Moen said. “It would be impossible for us to keep up on it all ourselves.”
She said some of the League of Municipalities discussions, like whether and how to open a municipal swimming pool, aren’t relevant for small communities like Cambridge that don’t have a city pool. Cambridge’s sole indoor pool, at Cambridge Elementary School, is managed by the Cambridge Community Activities Program.
“It’s going to depend on your size, whether it relates to you or not,” Moen said.
Moen said in a normal year, Cambridge would by late June have collected about $1,400 in rental fees for park shelters and its Amundson Community Center.
“To date we’ve collected about $240, so we are short about $1,200,” Moen said. However, she predicted that won’t make “a huge impact on our budget.”
McCredie said though June 30, Deerfield had only taken in about $100 in park shelter rental fees in 2020, compared to about $1,300 at the same point in 2019.
Neither Cambridge nor Deerfield has a municipally-run recreation program. In Cambridge, youth sports and other recreation programming is offered through the Cambridge Community Activities Program. In Deerfield, the Deerfield Community Center offers local recreation programs.
Election costs
Moen said with August and November elections still to come, Cambridge has already exceeded its $2,500 elections budget for 2020, with about $3,400 spent by late June. Moen said, however, that the village expects to recoup most or all of that through federal CARES Act or Wisconsin Elections Commission reimbursements.
McCredie said Deerfield has already spent more than $10,000 on elections in 2020, out of about $13,000 budgeted for the year. Any overrun through the rest of the year will have to come out of reserves, McCredie said.
Astrella said Oakland received a check this week from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, for about $2,600, to help cover its election expenses. He said the town hopes to also tap into CARES Act election costs grants, that would arrive in late summer or early fall.
“We will get something,” he predicted.
Counties can apply for federal CARES Act funds to help cover election costs but are not eligible for the Wisconsin Elections Commission grants.
“We are still hopeful that something will come out for us,” but as of right now “we are not hearing that anything is in the works for counties,” said DeVries.
By late June, DeVries said Jefferson County had spent about $19,000 of its $55,000 elections budget for 2020. If it runs over, “we will have to dip into fund balance,” he said.
Officials said higher than normal election costs this year have included staff pay for additional hours tabulating absentee ballots, mailing absentee ballots, extra cleaning supplies and safety items like face shield, plexiglass panels and disposable pens and styluses.
Investments
Hicklin said Dane County’s investment income is taking a significant hit as the pandemic rattles financial markets.
DeVries said he similarly expects Jefferson County to see a hit to its investment income in 2021.
“The question is how much and for how long it is going to go down,” he said.
Hicklin said Dane County department heads have already been asked to consider what they might cut in their department budgets for 2021, if needed. Hicklin said Dane County has also frozen hiring to “control some of those costs, and we’re looking at expenses carefully.”
Hicklin said Dane County highway operations “are well-funded by vehicle registration fees,” with no cuts anticipated there. He expects higher costs for elections to be covered by the CARES Act.
The CARES Act has also helped the county with “costs to respond to needs in the community,” Hicklin said, including needs of businesses, “vulnerable populations,” such as homeless people, and programs such as evection prevention.
The eviction prevention efforts alone have amounted to $10 million, he said. The county has also given millions of dollars since March to Second Harvest food bank, with more promised.
“We have been able to respond because we did get CARES Act money. We never would have been able to respond using our own funding,” Hicklin said. “The CARES Act is holding us up.”
Dane County, Hicklin noted, “has a fairly substantial reserve, a rainy-day fund,” with about $43 million in it at the end of 2019. That was about seven percent of its total $592 million operating budget for 2019.
“If there ever was a situation where you could justify using some of that money, I think a world-wide pandemic is probably a good reason,” Hicklin said.
“We’ll see what we need to do for 2021 when we have a little more information,” he added.
Property taxes
Dane County is offering to defer interest and fees on late property tax payments through October for property owners who weren’t already delinquent before February.
Dane County Treasurer Adam Gallagher said municipalities had to agree to let those interest and penalties be deferred until October. Most have, including locally the villages of Rockdale, Cambridge and Deerfield. The Towns of Deerfield and Christiana are expected to vote on that approval at upcoming meetings, he said.
Gallagher said about 70 percent of its property taxes payments are typically received by January. He said the county is in line with the percentage of property taxes normally paid in full by late June.
“It’s looking like we’re in the ballpark,” Gallagher said.
Jefferson County has not offered such an extension to property tax payers, DeVries said, based on “overwhelming concern,” voiced by municipalities and school districts that a delay would mean the county would also be delayed in passing on the resulting revenue to them.
“Normally we would settle fully with municipalities in August and this would have postponed that until September,” DeVries said.
“They rely on that cash flow,” especially school districts that are preparing in August to reopen for a new year, he said. “Those concerns were brought to our attention.”
DeVries said he has noticed a slowdown in second-installment 2020 Jefferson County property tax payments compared to past years.
July payments are lagging, with about $425,000 of those already received compared to about $1 million in past years, he said. In all in 2020, the county expects to collect about $38 million in property taxes, the vast majority paid in in January.
DeVries said people could be waiting until the last minute to send in their payments, or it could signal a coming uptick in defaults.
With nearly a month until the payment deadline, it’s “really hard,” to predict which it is, he said.
“Maybe they don’t have a job right now, and are asking themselves ‘do I default or feed my family?’” he said.
DeVries said so far in 2020 the county has postponed several hundred thousand dollars-worth of capital projects, including parks, sheriff’s office and fairgrounds improvements, software purchases and fleet upgrades, as it absorbs the hit to its sales tax revenue.
DeVries said Jefferson County also expects to spend about $400,000 that wasn’t in its original 2020 budget, to sanitize ductwork in buildings that house its offices and other services, as it prepares to call its staff back.
“There are still a lot of county employees working remotely,” DeVries said. “We are thinking they may come back in August, but there is no exact date for that yet.”
Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said that with offices closed, the county has suspended passport services and walk-up marriage licenses. Marriage licenses can still be obtained by appointment.
And with seasonal park staff limited this year, “parks are still being maintained, but some bathrooms might be shut down,” DeVries said.
McCredie said she expects property tax revenue for the village to come in “status quo,” for 2020 and Astrella said he expects an amount “very similar to what we got last year.”
Lien said Town of Christiana receives long-term revenue from the RockGen power plant, and thus doesn’t levy a property tax.
So, that “isn’t impacting us,” she said.
