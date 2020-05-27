Nikolay Middle School language arts teacher Sarah Singsime began cleaning out her classroom for the summer recently. The space was frozen in time, she said.
“It was sad that all my posters are from March,” Singsime said. “It also made me think about all the good times.”
“It’s emotional, taking down nametags and taking apart my class books...seeing the March calendar up,” agreed Cambridge Elementary School 4K teacher Katie Bell.
The last day of Cambridge’s 2019-20 school year, and the last day of distance learning, is Thursday June 4.
The Cambridge School District closed its buildings beginning May 16, following a statewide COVID-19 Safer-At-Home order from Gov. Tony Evers. They will remain closed through June 30.
As summer approaches, Cambridge teachers are gathering student belongings, planning their last lessons and looking for meaningful ways to wrap up the year.
CES fifth-grade teacher Mary Davis, Cambridge High School science teacher Pam Leverson and Singsime all said they’re feeling mixed emotions.
“We just weren’t done yet. The teachers weren’t, I wasn’t, the kids weren’t...Just to have that end abruptly has been hard,” Davis said.
“Uncharted,” “strange,” “sad,” and “successful” were all words the teachers used to describe the past months of distance learning.
Davis’ fifth-grade class was in the middle of a project researching American presidents when the schools closed. Her students were also excited to read the sequel to a beloved book during read-aloud. Their class projects didn’t finish how she’d planned, she said.
“It feels like you’re not finishing a good book that you’re in the middle of,” Davis said.
Many teachers say they’re impressed with how their students adapted to distance learning.
“I feel very proud of them for their perseverance, and the hard work that they’ve done,” Leverson said. “It just amazed me that they’ve continued to work at their highest potential. That just shows really strong character in our students.”
“They continue to put that learning first,” Singsime agreed. “They’re important and they’re still showing up and I’m really proud of them.”
CHS art teacher Derek Bettenhausen called distance learning “a successful learning experience or creative experience for the students,” saying he’s impressed with the “learning gain” made this year.
Cambridge teachers signed up for time slots to enter their school buildings to close up classrooms for the summer. Some are finished, and some are scheduled to visit their rooms in the next week or so.
Bettenhausen is now sorting through the art that students made earlier this year and preparing to send it home.
The schools are hosting a series of supply pick-up and drop-off times at the school buildings June 1-5.
Davis said she has 72 bags of student materials sitting on desks in her classroom, waiting for pick-up.
“It’s sad to look at it because normally we would do that together,” Davis said. There was “no closure of taking stuff home.”
“It’s going to be difficult not seeing the kids on the last few days,” said NMS sixth grade math teacher Jenny Horgan-Geis. “It’s going to feel strange, but we’ll do the best we can.”
Students are missing several traditions they look forward to at the end of the year, the teachers said.
Davis said the fifth-graders usually blow up beach balls, sign and play with those, clean their desks with shaving cream and sign yearbooks. Things that couldn’t be done virtually, Davis said.
Nikolay usually holds a run, swim, run event where students run or walk to the elementary, use the local pool and return to school in costumes. Sixth-graders also take a three-day camping trip.
“There are so many disappointments that people are facing during this time,” Leverson said. She cited prom, graduation and sports seasons for the high school.
Teachers are making the best of it, planning special activities for students to mark the year-end.
“It will look different than we’ve always done it, Bell said, but “we’re hoping that (it’s) still something special.”
Davis said that the CES physical education department is planning a virtual field day for students and families the last week of school. Davis is also hosting a goodbye Google Meet online.
Bell said 4K will also have a final week of video chats. During those chats, sometimes students show Bell around their houses, share their favorite toys or do scavenger hunts.
4K usually does a concert at the end of the year, Bell added. This year, Bell and 4K teacher Jenna Adas made a video with the concert songs and photos from the class.
Singsime has been holding Friday review games with students, making playlists and learning about countries, mirroring NMS’ annual World’s Fair.
Horgan-Geis is planning her last lessons and hoping to hold a Google Meet or record a video of well-wishes. She said Nikolay art teacher Angela Gliniecki is making videos for students, with messages from teachers and photos honoring graduating eighth-graders.
And Leverson is sending students personal messages of encouragement. CHS is also holding virtual award ceremonies, placing yard signs for seniors and prepping for a virtual graduation, one of two ceremonies, on June 7.
Teachers and administrators are “creating virtual experiences that are as meaningful as they can be,” to celebrate, Leverson said.
“They’re still going to have their moment but it’s not going to be in the traditional way,” Bettenhausen said. “It’s an accomplishment nonetheless.”
Davis is retiring this year.
“It’s not quite what I expected. I don’t have words for it,” Davis said. “‘I’m just so lucky to have had 36 years of teaching. You can’t complain about that.”
“Whether the year ended this way or not, it would be hard,” she added.
Looking back on the school year, Singsime hopes students can find perspective.
“The whole year is something they should remember, on top of the distance learning,” Singsime said. “Let them leave the year knowing they were part of that classroom community.”
“School is not always in that physical classroom. It’s where the students are,” she said.
