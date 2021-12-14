New union contract finalized for Deer-Grove paramedics

Full-time Deer-Grove EMS paramedics have a new 4-year contract.
The Deerfield Village Board’s unanimous approval on Dec. 13 of a collective bargaining agreement was the final step. It had previously been approved by union members, the Deer-Grove EMS Commission, the Cottage Grove Village Board and the Cottage Grove Town Board.
The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2025.
Deer-Grove paramedics belong to Local 311 of the International Association of Firefighters.
Deer-Grove Chief Eric Lang said new provisions not in the last contract include an involuntary overtime requirement.
Lang said there were also changes to how sick time is paid out and how far in advance staff must request vacation time. And although there aren’t currently any staff in the military, the new contract includes a military leave clause.
“It’s always better to have those things before you actually need them,” Lang said.
Lang said pay scales have been simplified in the new contract, with a 6 percent base wage raise for all staff in 2022, a 4 percent raise in 2023, a 4 percent raise n 2024 and a 4 percent raise in 2025. Depending on years served, the average hourly base pay ranges from $20.14 to $28.30.
The new contract also pays lieutenants 7 percent over base pay, captains 12.25 percent and deputy chiefs 17.5 percent.
Lang said the raises were factored into the 2022 budget approved earlier this fall.
It was Lang’s first contract negotiation as chief; the last contract was finalized in 2018 just before he was hired.
The negotiating team for the EMS commission included Cottage Grove Town Chair Kris Hampton, Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger and Cottage Grove Village Board member Sarah Valencia. The negotiating team for union members included Lt. Paramedic Elliott Belden and Paramedic Devon Anders.
Lang said the process was a smooth one, calling it a good “joint and collaborative effort.”
“Each side worked well with each other to reach the end goal of a compensation package that not only attracts potential new employees to our service, but also keeps the ones we’ve got,” Lang said.
“Everyone has a common goal of providing high-quality EMS services to the residents of our response area,” Lang continued. “The commission knows there are going to have to be some enhances to compensation for that. The staff knows that they like working here and that in the (negotiation) process there may be things they ask that they may or may not get.”
Frutiger agreed that the process went well. He said the contract was completed after just a few meetings with no mediation required.
“We have a really good working relationship with the paramedics, which really helps,” Frutiger said.