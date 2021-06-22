Deer-Grove EMS Commission hires consultant to study staffing

The Deer-Grove EMS Commission is progressing toward studying future department staffing needs, by hiring a consultant to do that research.
The commission voted unanimously on June 17 to hire Public Administration Associates, of Oshkosh, a municipal consulting firm that does executive recruitment, consulting and organizational studies.
The study is meant to evaluate Deer-Grove’s future staffing needs, community growth, and develop recommendations for future district organization.
The commission interviewed three firms during in a joint meeting with the village of Cottage Grove. In addition to an EMS study, the village is conducting a parallel but separate study on the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
While there may be overlapping information such as community demographics and future growth, PAA representatives said the EMS and fire studies will remain separate, because Deer-Grove and CGVFD are separate agencies.
The Cottage Grove village board also voted unanimously to hire Public Administration Associates for the fire department study.
The study is set to take about 20 weeks, putting its completion in late the fall.
The cost of both the Cottage Grove fire study and the Deer-Grove EMS study will come out to about $30,000, commission member Kristie Williams told the Cottage Grove Town Board.
The village of Cottage Grove will fully fund the fire study, while the Deer-Grove EMS district members, which include the villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, and the town of Cottage Grove, will split costs of the EMS study.
Kevin Brunner of Public Administration Associates told the EMS commission the study will be “grounded in practicality and in capabilities of the local government units that you have, and their ability to financially and politically carry out these recommendations.”
Brunner said PAA staff members have all served in various municipal roles, or served as fire and EMS personnel, and will approach the study from that lens.
“We’ve been in your shoes, we know what it’s like,” Brunner said.
Commission members questioned whether PAA had undergone similar studies to the one Deer-Grove EMS is proposing, with multiple municipalities and separate fire and EMS departments.
Tim Franz, of PAA, a former fire chief in the city of Oshkosh, shared that PAA has done studies mirroring this one in municipalities like Platteville, Lodi and Oconto. Franz also cited the importance of mainly volunteer departments, and said that would be considered in both studies.