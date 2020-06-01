Free COVID-19 testing sites are now operating in both Dane and Jefferson counties.
Dane County
Madison’s drive-thru-only testing site is at the Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointments or pre-registration is necessary. More information: www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is also being offered this week in Whitewater for residents of Jefferson and Walworth counties. Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30, at the Perkins Stadium parking lot No. 24 on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.The address is 910 W. Schwager Drive.
Jefferson County
In Jefferson County, testing is open to people ages age 5 and older. No appointment is necessary and people wishing to be tested do not need to have any symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Health Department noted that this swab test is for active virus particles and not antibodies.
“This test is helpful for telling you if you are actively sick or infected, not if you’ve had COVID-19 and since recovered,” health officials said in a release.
A photo ID is not required, but attendees must provide their name, current address and telephone number, date of birth and email address, if applicable. Health information will remain private. Results typically will be available in two to three days.
