UW-Madison

Just over 1,800 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 19, 2021.

Graduates from Cambridge included Katie Korth, with a bachelor of science degree in-industrial engineering.

Graduates from Deerfield included Cory Prey, with a master of science educational leadership and policy analysis, educational leadership and policy analysis.

UW La Crosse

The following area students were named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2021-22 fall semester.

Cambridge: Cam Eagan, Drew Jeffery, Nick McDonough, Haley Stauffacher and Katie Woletz.

Deerfield: Dani Ament and Jacey Sewell

University of Dubuque

Jordan Fischer, of Deerfield, was named to the University of Dubuque’s fall semester 2021 Academic Dean's List.

