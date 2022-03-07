College Corner College Corner Mar 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UW-MadisonJust over 1,800 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 19, 2021.Graduates from Cambridge included Katie Korth, with a bachelor of science degree in-industrial engineering.Graduates from Deerfield included Cory Prey, with a master of science educational leadership and policy analysis, educational leadership and policy analysis.UW La CrosseThe following area students were named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2021-22 fall semester.Cambridge: Cam Eagan, Drew Jeffery, Nick McDonough, Haley Stauffacher and Katie Woletz.Deerfield: Dani Ament and Jacey SewellUniversity of DubuqueJordan Fischer, of Deerfield, was named to the University of Dubuque’s fall semester 2021 Academic Dean's List. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deerfield Fireman's Festival halted 'indefinintely' As it retires old debt, Deerfield could upgrade middle-high school with little new tax hit, analysis shows Updated Cambridge station would draw and keep fire and EMS staff and volunteers, forum attendees told Cambridge, Deerfield residents share local traffic safety concerns with Dane County Deerfield competes at state ski and snowboard championships Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!