The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
9th Grade Honor RollGrace Dunsirn
Olivia Gollup
Audrey Kessenich
Emerson Pete
Robert Thompson
Wayne Thompson
9th Grade High Honor RollNevaeh Bassett
Mason Carerros
Cody Curtis
Julia Hewitt
Emmett Hruby
Eli Key
Chloe Moore
Ian Schultz
Samantha Slovacek
9th Grade 4.0 Honor RollElla Arenz
Lydia Berryman
Jackson Drobac
Paige Fleming
Skyler Her
Parker Howard
Lia Julseth
Martin Kimmel
Ruby Robinson
Elizabeth Stevens
10th Grade Honor RollKylie Anderson
Josephine Bach
Elliott Bender
Grace Brattlie
Jack Christianson
Pierce Manning
Macy Martin
Lindsay Moen
Jenna Rosol
10th Grade High Honor RollTobias Arenz
Karlee Berge
Robert Cole
Kylee Fankhauser
Abigail Grosvold
Samantha Gruber
Moli Haak
Addison Kapral
Kalob Kimmel
Thomas Lees
Kadence Leigh
Madelyn Matte
Alma Mikkelson
Evelyn Mikkelson
Ella Perry
Kaleb Regoli
Stephanie Siewert
Benjamin Sigurslid
Kylie Stephan
Savannah Tomlin
Abigail Weisse
10th Grade 4.0 Honor RollCora Bennett
Jadyn Collar
Julia Fischer
Cal Fisher
Calla Hansen
Aiden Kammann
Miles Petersen
Eric Staszak
11th Grade Honor RollAustin Briant
Cecelia Buckland
Wesley Christianson
Jacob Dunsirn
Breanna Ezzell
Kaden Fiez
Wyatt Lindow
Vincent Mancheski
Emma Rick
Ingrid Rucks
11th Grade High Honor RollLaura Bush
Peyton Freymiller
Danielle Kroll
Morgan Mack
Matthew Peterson
Rylee Schwoerer
Olivia Slovacek
11th Grade 4.0 Honor RollTreyton Jourdan
Dayton Lasack
Ethan Transue
12th Grade Honor RollChayne Bush
Katy Henn
Jack McDonough
Kayla Westover
12th Grade High Honor RollAshlee Ballmoos
Kylie Damon
Sean Gjermo
Hailie Hefel
Brandon Her
Maria Higgins
Maria Howard
Emmeline Huddleson
Dawson Jolicoeur
Kadin Matheson
Nicholas McDonough
12th Grade 4.0 Honor RollDanielle Ament
Hailey Eickhoff
Kaylee Galla
Kristyn Kubitz
Clayton Mathwig
Lilia Moynihan
Mason Schroeder
Kaitlyn Tebon
Hailey Thompson
