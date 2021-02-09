The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

9th Grade Honor RollGrace Dunsirn

Olivia Gollup

Audrey Kessenich

Emerson Pete

Robert Thompson

Wayne Thompson

9th Grade High Honor RollNevaeh Bassett

Mason Carerros

Cody Curtis

Julia Hewitt

Emmett Hruby

Eli Key

Chloe Moore

Ian Schultz

Samantha Slovacek

9th Grade 4.0 Honor RollElla Arenz

Lydia Berryman

Jackson Drobac

Paige Fleming

Skyler Her

Parker Howard

Lia Julseth

Martin Kimmel

Ruby Robinson

Elizabeth Stevens

10th Grade Honor RollKylie Anderson

Josephine Bach

Elliott Bender

Grace Brattlie

Jack Christianson

Pierce Manning

Macy Martin

Lindsay Moen

Jenna Rosol

10th Grade High Honor RollTobias Arenz

Karlee Berge

Robert Cole

Kylee Fankhauser

Abigail Grosvold

Samantha Gruber

Moli Haak

Addison Kapral

Kalob Kimmel

Thomas Lees

Kadence Leigh

Madelyn Matte

Alma Mikkelson

Evelyn Mikkelson

Ella Perry

Kaleb Regoli

Stephanie Siewert

Benjamin Sigurslid

Kylie Stephan

Savannah Tomlin

Abigail Weisse

10th Grade 4.0 Honor RollCora Bennett

Jadyn Collar

Julia Fischer

Cal Fisher

Calla Hansen

Aiden Kammann

Miles Petersen

Eric Staszak

11th Grade Honor RollAustin Briant

Cecelia Buckland

Wesley Christianson

Jacob Dunsirn

Breanna Ezzell

Kaden Fiez

Wyatt Lindow

Vincent Mancheski

Emma Rick

Ingrid Rucks

11th Grade High Honor RollLaura Bush

Peyton Freymiller

Danielle Kroll

Morgan Mack

Matthew Peterson

Rylee Schwoerer

Olivia Slovacek

11th Grade 4.0 Honor RollTreyton Jourdan

Dayton Lasack

Ethan Transue

12th Grade Honor RollChayne Bush

Katy Henn

Jack McDonough

Kayla Westover

12th Grade High Honor RollAshlee Ballmoos

Kylie Damon

Sean Gjermo

Hailie Hefel

Brandon Her

Maria Higgins

Maria Howard

Emmeline Huddleson

Dawson Jolicoeur

Kadin Matheson

Nicholas McDonough

12th Grade 4.0 Honor RollDanielle Ament

Hailey Eickhoff

Kaylee Galla

Kristyn Kubitz

Clayton Mathwig

Lilia Moynihan

Mason Schroeder

Kaitlyn Tebon

Hailey Thompson

