Locally this summer, there’s been excitement about construction getting underway for a new off-road bike path that will – almost — connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
For now, the Phil Van Valkenberg Trail will stretch northward from U.S. 18 at England Street through the Vineyards of Cambridge and Cambridge Foundation land, then up to State Farm Road. From there, riders will have to traverse local roads for about another mile to reach the state trail.
There is discussion about finishing the final mile, but no timeline on that yet.
Completion of the new connector route, expected by the end of this month, is important economically to Cambridge.
The village has visions of the trail spur luring bicycle tourists from Madison, Lake Mills and beyond to its downtown and to CamRock County Park’s renowned mountain bike trails.
But there’s a bigger picture.
Once the route is complete, Cambridge will be tied into Wisconsin’s statewide trail system that’s vast enough to include two designated U.S. Bicycle Routes.
Route 30 and Route 230 run for 269 miles, from Milwaukee to the Mississippi River, and connect into Minnesota’s state trails. The Glacial Drumlin State Trail is part of this U.S. Bicycle Route.
The breadth of Wisconsin’s trails are a testament to the importance its residents place on bicycle recreation and tourism.
Local, county and state funding are key to that.
When Dane County awarded Cambridge a $209,000 Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) & Ride grant in January 2019, which covered about half of the cost of constructing the new trail, it was investing in both local bicycle tourism and the expansion of statewide routes.
The DNR sent a similar message, that both local and statewide routes matter, when it capped off the fundraising for the new Cambridge stretch with a $185,000 grant in 2020.
The remainder of the estimated $409,000 total cost for the new Cambridge trail was covered by locally minded contributions, including $5,000 each from the Village of Cambridge, Jefferson County, the Cambridge Foundation and renewable energy firm Invenergy. It also received about $3,800 from private donors including the Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery.
In recent decades, as bicycles trails have gained popularity and increasingly become a local, county and state funding priority, it’s become more and more possible to pedal long distances across Wisconsin. And it’s become increasingly possible to tap into funding for them.
In 2019 and again in 2020, we celebrated the receipt of county and state funding for the Cambridge connector route.
And last week, we celebrated other local trail projects, as Dane County announced its 2021 PARC & Ride grant recipients.
Their completion will grow the number of interesting new places we can reach on our bikes from the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, and will make it more possible for other bicyclists to come this direction and to explore the sport of bicycling.
Projects funded by Dane County in 2021 include an additional stretch of connector trail through Cottage Grove from the Glacial Drumlin State Trail toward McCarthy County Park; a new paved pump park at Aldo Leopold Park in Madison with a connection to the Cannonball Path; a new mountain bike trail at Maywood Park in Monona along the Monona Bike Loop; a Capital Off Road Pathfinders park pump track and skill loop in Middleton; and an extension of the Black Earth Creek Multi-Use Trail in the village of Cross Plains.
County and state trail grants aim to connect us all.
We’re excited that Cambridge has tied into that larger picture.