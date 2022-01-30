Aevri Ciha third at 132 in first ever girls state wrestling tournament

Competing in the inaugural 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, Aevri Ciha appeared unaffected by the big stage.
The Cambridge senior took third place at 132.
“She did exceptionally well,” said Cambridge wrestling head coach Peter Moe. “Just the environment alone with it being the historic moment that it was, she did exceptionally well.”
In her opening bout, Ciha cruised past Shayla Diaz of Marientte by earning a pin at 1:40. Ciha scored another pinfall (3:14) over Ella Trimboli of Whitnall/Greendale.
Taking on the eventual state champion at 132 in the semifinals, Ciha lost a 7-1 decision to Kylie Rule of Mineral Point. Ciha moved to the third-place match against Mattie Papenthien of Middleton, falling behind 4-0 in the third period. Earning points on an escape, a takedown and a Papenthien stall, Ciha pulled out a 6-5 victory with a takedown in the last second.
“She kept the pressure on and wrestled until the final whistle, and it was an exciting moment,” said Moe.
Rule won first place at 132, Madalyn Sokolski of Bonduel took second and Ciha placed third.
“Whether she was wrestling girls or guys, she was always being the competitor, looking to get better and finding ways to win matches, and looking back on her career in the last four years, (was) just a kid that you knew you could depend and rely on,” said Moe.
Ciha was a four-year wrestler for the Blue Jay program. In 2021, she became the first Cambridge female wrestler to qualify for sectionals.
“We’re going to miss her leadership, her ability to know what wrestling is, she’s had a ton of experience in-and-out of the seasons and you just look back and it went by fast,” said Moe. “Definitely a lot of memories to cherish in there that you won’t forget for a very long time.”
Ciha will get to wrestle at the conference tournament for Cambridge, but will be ineligible to compete at regionals due to competing at the girls state tournament.