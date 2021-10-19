Cambridge school enrollment continues to drop

The Cambridge School District’s enrollment has dropped for the third year, setting it up for a loss of state aid beginning next year.
Interim business manager Tim Stellmacher told the school board on Oct 18 that, based an annual count taken on the third Friday in September, Cambridge now enrolls 839 students, down from 855 in 2020-21.
State aid is based on a three-year rolling average enrollment count.
The school district expects to receive about $4.1 million in state aid for 2021-22.
“We are in the third year of a rolling loss and next year the calculation will change for us,” Superintendent Marggie Banker said.
Open enrollment both in and out of the district dropped this fall, compared to last year. Cambridge Elementary School Principal Chris Holt noted that out of about 20 students who open enrolled at CES last year who lived outside of Cambridge, 19 this year returned to their home districts.
Banker also said Cambridge has seen a marked drop in kindergartners. It’s too soon to know whether that is a one-year anomaly or an emerging trend, she said.
“It is something we are going to want to keep monitoring as students work through our system,” Banker said.
Banker also said that even though Cambridge has its own in-house virtual learning program, some families have shifted to other virtual programs.
“We probably want to work harder at branding our virtual program,” Banker said.
SLC, Koshkonong Trails
In other matters, the school board on Oct. 18 heard annual reports from the Severson Learning Center and from Koshkonong Trails charter school.
SLC Director Adam Gould said future steps being considered include marketing the site to other school districts, as a field trip destination.
“We have all this property, and an amazing facility,” and lesson plans designed to integrate into classroom curriculum, he said. Gould also said the hope is to do some master planning for the site, looking out five years or more.
Koshkonong Trails lead teacher Laura Emrick said students “had a really successful year last year, despite all the challenges,” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Koshkonong Trails was virtual during the first semester of 2020-21. During those months, said “we had a really high level of engagement,” Emrick said, attributing that to the school’s emphasis on student-driven place-based and project learning, and having technology to support that already in place.
“We have so much student voice. They’re all in the drivers’ seats for their learning,” she said. “It was really neat to see that success.”
Students came back in-person for second semester. Emrick said the nature of the program, designed for students to spend a significant time outdoors, was a perfect fit.
After returning in-person, “we spent a lot of time outdoors, snowshoeing and participating field studies,” Emrick said.
Emrick also said a decision to have a newly hired third teacher focus on math was driven in part by a desire to raise math scores.
For 2021-22, the school had a wait list for seventh and eighth-grade, Emrick said. She said new families that reach out expressing interest in Koshkong Trails typically have children who are seeking “a more personalized pathway to learning and a smaller environment with one-on-one support from teachers.”
“The property also draws a lot of interest,” Emrick said.
Emrick also said that with each passing year, students seem to make more connections to the main middle and high school buildings, joining in athletics, music, extracurriculars and events like Homecoming.
“That is a huge change that I’m seeing,” compared to the first few years when students seemed to want remain more distanced. Current students “feel welcome and supported and they make friends easily,” when they venture into the other buildings, Emrick said. “Each year we see those connections building; our students are definitely moving in that direction.”
CES Playground
The school board on Oct. 18 also approved spending an additional $17,000, on top of $50,000 already committed, to move ahead with the purchase of new playground equipment at Cambridge Elementary School. The tentative timeline is to install it next summer.
Community fundraising is continuing; if it keeps going well, the project will include a special soft surface under the new equipment, board members said. If it falls short, engineered bark will likely be laid instead.