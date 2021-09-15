Deerfield’s seventh-annual Chili Fest is set to happen on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fireman’s Park.
Organized by the Deerfield Lion’s Club, Chili Fest is a full day event that features a car show, a craft area, a chili cook-off, a farmer’s market, raffles, live music and more.
The Lion’s Club reinvests all of the proceeds back into the town.
“Almost 100 percent of the benefits are redistributed back into the Deerfield community,” Lion’s Club member Andy Grosvold said.
The event began in 2014 as a fundraiser for the Deerfield Grocery Co-op. When efforts to open a local grocery co-op store ended, the idea of making it a community wide fundraiser for the Lion’s Club came up. Today, it’s what the people know as Chili Fest.
“We thought, ‘hey, let’s give this a shot,’ and people liked it. And we just kept going with it,” Grosvold said.
Grosvold said the event is expanding this year. The chili teams will be under a tent on the baseball field, and the vendors and entertainment stages will be spread out. The planned distance between vendor booths and shows will be an effort to help people feel safe in light of COVID.
Something new to look for this year will be the Wonders of Physics show presented by the UW-Madison Physics team. They will have interactive demonstrations throughout the day for kids and adults. On the list of demonstrations is carbon dioxide ice cream. Shows will be at noon and 4 p.m.
Live music starts at 10 a.m. Bands in the lineup include the Mark Crort Trio, the Tooles, and Pilot.
Anyone can register onsite to participate in the cornhole tournament that starts at 11 a.m. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And of course, don’t forget the chili cook-off.
It begins at 1 p.m. and will run until the chili is gone. Chili teams are still wanted for the cook-off; there is a great cash prize for the winning team.
“I think people should just look forward to a fun day,” Grosvold said. And Chili Fest is an “affordable and family friendly event and [people] should look forward to.” He said the goal is for people to come out and sample some chili “and just hopefully be able to kick back and have a little bit of fun.”
Chili Fest is a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy the entertainment and food and ultimately support the Lion’s Club.
The community “should expect the same high-quality event that they’ve come to know,” Grosvold added.
For more information or for chili team or cornhole registration, visit lionschilifest.com