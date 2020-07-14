DEERFIELD
Wed., July 22: Code meeting
Deerfield High School will have a virtual code meeting for student athletics and extra-curricular activities on Wednesday July 22 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Facebook Premiere on the Deerfield Community Schools page. It will stay up on the district’s social media, YouTube channel and website afterJuly 22. Student athletes must complete a participation form and drop it off to Deerfield Middle-High School.
CAMBRIDGE
Registration
The Cambridge School District will not have in-person registration events in August. Instead families should register for fall using Skyward and eFunds software. More information: (608) 423-4345.
