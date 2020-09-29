football

Cambridge will play its first home football game of the 2020 season this Friday, hosting Marshall, but there will be some restrictions due to COVID-19.

According to CHS Athletic Director Mike Klingbeil, each player will be allowed up to six family members — from the same household — to attend. Those attending must be on a pre-approved attendance list.

No other fans or students, including the band, will be allowed to attend.

Friday’s Eastern Suburban Conference kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.

